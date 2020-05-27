Shubman Gill Reveals One Word Of Advice From Virat Kohli That Keeps Him Motivated

India youngster Shubman Gill is one of the brightest talents in the country. The Punjab batsman is often cited as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Even the likes of skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hold him in high regard. They have heaped praise on Shubman Gill for his cricketing abilities on several occasions. Virat Kohli had even gone to the extent of once saying that he wasn’t even 10% of what Shubman Gill is when he was 19.

Shubman Gill reveals Virat Kohli's word of advice to him

Recently, in an interview with a leading news agency, Shubman Gill revealed how Virat Kohli motivates youngsters in the Indian team. Shubman Gill added Virat Kohli told him that 'consistency' is an important factor and one of his favourite buzz words, which inspires him.

Shubman Gill had recently wished Rohit Sharma on the latter's 33rd birthday. Rohit Sharma had responded saying “Thanks Future.” When asked if that is the point, which leads to an added pressure, Shubman Gill told that he remains indifferent. The 20-year old went on to add that he doesn’t take any pressure at being complimented or criticised.

Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh laud Shubman Gill

With no live-action cricket to be contested at the moment, veteran Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh recently engaged themselves in a candid Instagram live chat. In the live session, both Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh recalled their playing days with Mumbai Indians and discussed the current Indian line-up. While speaking about youngsters performing well in the domestic circuit, Harbhajan Singh cited the example of 20-year old batsman Shubman Gill.

Singh said that Shubman Gill should have been given a chance in the Indian team in New Zealand when Rohit Sharma was ruled out because of an injury.

The veteran off-spinner hailed Gill’s run-scoring abilities and believes that he deserved a chance for his constituent run of form in domestic cricket. Rohit Sharma also seconded Harbhajan Singh’s opinion and stated that Shubman Gill is a “very fluent batsman”. Sharma then said that he thinks Shubman Gill could well be the “future” of Indian cricket. He also acknowledged his domestic form and said he should get chances in the Indian team.

Shubman Gill has represented India in only two ODIs since his debut in January 2019. Representing Punjab in the Ranji Trophy, the youngster has scored 2,133 runs in 34 innings at an average of 73.55. He was also adjudged as ‘Player of the Tournament’ in India’s victorious 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign. Throughout the tournament, Gill scored 372 runs at a Bradman-esque average of 124.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET WORLD CUP TWITTER