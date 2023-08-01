'Slightly Worried': Ex-India Player Shares Concerns Regarding India's Chances In World Cup

The Indian cricket team has lost a lot of players due to injury in the last year. The players include Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul, who are also a main part of the team and the management will want their presence in the ODI World Cup 2023. However, all these players are going through their rehabilitation in the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru, and can return to the team in the next three to four months.

Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from his injury and will lead Team India in the upcoming T20I series against Ireland

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have started batting in the NCA, Bengaluru

KL Rahul sustained an injury during the IPL 2023, whereas Iyer has been out of cricketing action since BGT 2023

Aakash Chopra's verdict on Rahul and Iyer's importance

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra feels that Team India batsmen Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are a crucial partof the team and if they don't return till the Cricket World Cup 2023, India will find themselves in trouble. Aakash said while speaking on his YouTube channel said:

You might argue that Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's names are missing because it's a different format. But it's also a different format for Jasprit Bumrah. Will KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer not be ready for the Asia Cup?

Aakash Chopra added

If that is going to be the case, all hell will break loose because we are assuming that they will come. If they will not come and are out of the World Cup race, it will become very difficult. It will become difficult to create the balance. So I am now slightly worried because we don’t get much information

Aakash Chopra's comment came after the announcement of the Indian cricket team squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Ireland. Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the team for the upcoming tour to the Irish lands and will make a comeback after a gap of 11 months.

The Indian cricket team is still figuring out their middle order for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023. if KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer get fit until the upcoming major tournament then they will be a great addition to the team.