SMI Vs SIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 League Live Game Info

Stockholm Mumbai Indians (SMI) will take on Sigtuna CC (SIG) in the league match of the ECS T10 League 2020 on Wednesday, June 17. The SMI vs SIG live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. The SMI vs SIG live match will commence at 5:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our SMI vs SIG Dream11 prediction, the SMI vs SIG match prediction and SMI vs SIG Dream11 team, SMI vs SIG Dream11 top picks and SMI vs SIG playing 11 that is expected to fetch you the maximum points in the SMI vs SIG live match.

SMI vs SIG Dream11 Prediction: Squads for the SMI vs SIG Dream11 team

SMI vs SIG Dream11 prediction: SMI vs SIG Dream11 team: SMI

Hemant Parab, Pratik Sankhe, Ajey Mohatkar, Ankur Kakroo, Darshan Lakhani, Kaushik Majumder, Mansing Bhor, Mrunal Pawar, Nikhil Pandya, Prasad Tengali, Ruturaj Dhage, Sanjay Mahajan, Sunil Kaklij, Sushant Kadam, Swapnil Kale, Tabish Hussain, Rohit SVS, Chandrakant Shelar.

SMI vs SIG Dream11 prediction: SMI vs SIG Dream11 team: SIG

R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, A Afzal, S Hassan, M Nawaz, A Azhar, A Ejaz, U Waqar, M Rehman, S Atif, O Saleem, Q Ali, A Raza, A Mir, A Singh and C Ahmad.

SMI vs SIG Dream11 top picks

Here's our SMI vs SIG Dream11 top picks for the SMI vs SIG Dream11 match -

P Sankhe

M Rehman

A Donagre

SMI vs SIG Dream11 prediction: SMI vs SIG Dream 11 likely playing XIs

SMI vs SIG Dream11 prediction: SMI vs SIG Dream 11 likely playing XI: SMI

Rohit SVS, P Sankhe, T Hussain, A Donagre, S Mahajan, R Dhage, D Lakhani, S Kaklij, C Shelar, S Kadam and S Kale

SMI vs SIG Dream11 prediction: SMI vs SIG Dream 11 likely playing XI: SIG

M Rehman, A Raza, A Safi, A Azhar, Q Ali, A Ejaz, S Hassan, Z Kiyani, R Mahmood, A Singh and S Atif

SMI vs SIG Dream11 team

Here's our SMI vs SIG Dream11 team for the SMI vs SIG Dream11 match

SMI vs SIG Dream11 prediction

As per our SMI vs SIG Dream11 prediction, SMI will start as favourite against SIG.

Note: The SMI vs SIG Dream11 prediction, SMI vs SIG Dream11 top picks and SMI vs SIG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SMI vs SIG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: ECN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)