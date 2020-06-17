SMI Vs SIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 League Live Game Info

Quick links:
Stockholm Mumbai Indians (SMI) will take on Sigtuna CC (SIG) in the league match of the ECS T10 League 2020 on Wednesday, June 17. The SMI vs SIG live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. The SMI vs SIG live match will commence at 5:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our SMI vs SIG Dream11 prediction, the SMI vs SIG match prediction and SMI vs SIG Dream11 team, SMI vs SIG Dream11 top picks and SMI vs SIG playing 11 that is expected to fetch you the maximum points in the SMI vs SIG live match.
Hemant Parab, Pratik Sankhe, Ajey Mohatkar, Ankur Kakroo, Darshan Lakhani, Kaushik Majumder, Mansing Bhor, Mrunal Pawar, Nikhil Pandya, Prasad Tengali, Ruturaj Dhage, Sanjay Mahajan, Sunil Kaklij, Sushant Kadam, Swapnil Kale, Tabish Hussain, Rohit SVS, Chandrakant Shelar.
R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, A Afzal, S Hassan, M Nawaz, A Azhar, A Ejaz, U Waqar, M Rehman, S Atif, O Saleem, Q Ali, A Raza, A Mir, A Singh and C Ahmad.
Here's our SMI vs SIG Dream11 top picks for the SMI vs SIG Dream11 match -
P Sankhe
M Rehman
A Donagre
Rohit SVS, P Sankhe, T Hussain, A Donagre, S Mahajan, R Dhage, D Lakhani, S Kaklij, C Shelar, S Kadam and S Kale
M Rehman, A Raza, A Safi, A Azhar, Q Ali, A Ejaz, S Hassan, Z Kiyani, R Mahmood, A Singh and S Atif
Here's our SMI vs SIG Dream11 team for the SMI vs SIG Dream11 match
As per our SMI vs SIG Dream11 prediction, SMI will start as favourite against SIG.
(IMAGE: ECN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)