Sourav Ganguly Reacts With Class To Suryakumar Yadav's Exclusion From Australia Tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced India’s squad for their upcoming two-month tour to Australia which will start later this month. Mumbai’s explosive batsman and domestic cricket veteran, Suryakumar Yadav, was omitted by the Indian board from their line-up for each of the three formats. The 30-year-old is currently representing the Mumbai franchise in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, where he has been plundering runs and winning matches single-handedly for the defending champions.

India squad for Australia tour, as announced by BCCI

ICYMI - #TeamIndia squads for three T20Is, three ODIs & four Test matches against Australia.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HVloKk5mw0 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs Schedule, Fixtures, Live Stream And All You Need To Know

Sourav Ganguly gives his take on India squad for Australia tour

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently gave his take on Suryakumar Yadav’s exclusion from India’s touring party for Australia. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Ganguly talked about the talented cricketer and heaped praise for his recent batch of impressive performances. The former Indian captain insisted that Suryakumar Yadav is a 'very good player and his time will come', thus hinting at a possibility that Yadav will make it into the national side at some stage in the future.

Interestingly, Suryakumar Yadav is not the only player to have grabbed the attention of the cricketing icon. The cricketer-turned-commentator also named Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shubman Gill and Devdutt Padikkal as some of the standout young performers of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs: Mumbai Vs Delhi Head-to-head, Top Stats And Overall Records

Suryakumar Yadav and Mumbai in Dream11 IPL 2020 season

Suryakumar Yadav has represented the Mumbai franchise in all of their 14 league matches in the ongoing season. The attacking right-handed batsman has so far amassed 410 runs at an average of 41 with three sparkling half-centuries. Moreover, the cricketer is currently the third leading run-scorer for Mumbai this season behind the likes of Quinton de Kock (443 runs) and Ishan Kishan (428 runs).

Suryakumar Yadav is now expected to take field for Mumbai in their upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs fixture against Delhi. The winner of the Mumbai vs Delhi match will directly qualify for the final of the tournament. The upcoming affair will also be Yadav’s 100th Dream11 IPL game overall ever since he made his debut in the competition’s 2012 event.

Also Read | Wriddhiman Saha's Lightning-fast Glovework Behind The Stumps Outclasses Suryakumar Yadav

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Brutally Trolled After Praising Jasprit Bumrah's 4-20 Spell Vs Rajasthan

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: PTI and IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.