SPA Vs LEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All Alicante T10 Match Details

Sporting Alfa CC will take on Levante CC in the 10th match of the ECS-Alicante T10 league 2020 on Wednesday, March 4. The SPA vs LEV live match will be played at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante. The SPA vs LEV live match will commence at 4:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our SPA vs LEV Dream11 prediction, the SPA vs LEV match prediction and SPA vs LEV Dream11 team and SPA vs LEV playing 11. This is expected to fetch you the maximum points in the SPA vs LEV live match.

Sporting Alfa CC have already won two matches in the tournament. They have a strong batting line up with the likes of Eddie Ballard, Faran Afzal, Mark Perman and Simon Barter within their ranks who are in great form with the bat. They also have lethal bowlers in the form of Jamshaid Ahmad, Amjad Hussain and Hamza Kayani who have been in some good form.

On the other hand, Levante CC had a tough Tuesday. They will now square off against Sporting Alfa CC. Levante have hard-hitting batsmen Graham Hunt, Furqan Zameer and Asar Raza who can change the match with their power hitting. On the bowling front, they have Peter West, Imtiaz Ullah and Qasim Abbas who will be key for Levante.

Let's take a look at the squads and SPA vs LEV Dream11 prediction.

SPA vs LEV Dream11 prediction: SPA vs LEV match prediction - Squads

SPA vs LEV Dream11 prediction: Sporting Alfa CC Squad

Faran Afzal (Captain), Antonio Brown (Wicket-keeper), Simon Barter, Christian Munoz, Jamshaid Ahmad, Abdul Wajid, Waqar Ashraf, Tyler Brown, Amjad Hussain, Hamza Kayani, Basharat Ali, Jamie Roper, Kieran Perman, Jack Perman, Mark Perman, Sam Lupson, Antonio Brown, Ian Byrne, Kevin Laundon, Eddie Ballard

SPA vs LEV Dream11 prediction: Levante Squad

Graham Hunt, Asad Raza, Tariq Iqbal, Azah Abbas, Sharad Brahmbhatt (WK), W Akhtar, Furqan Sahi, Imtiaz Ullah, S S Hafiz Faiz Bhat, Qasim Abbas, Peter West, Faiz Zameer, Ajmal Ilyas, Barry Eaton, David Tivey, Naveed Begun, Paul Morrison, Ibtisam Ahmad, Jaggi Singh, Khaliq Anwar Begun, Martin Taylor, Sam Collins

SPA vs LEV Dream11 prediction: SPA vs LEV Dream11 team

Here is the SPA vs LEV Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points as per our SPA vs LEV Dream11 prediction for the SPA vs LEV live match -

Wicketkeepers: Antonio Brown, Sharad Brahmbhatt

Batsmen: Christian Munoz, Eddie Ballard (Captain), Faiz Zameer, S S Hafiz

Bowlers: Faran Afzal, Azah Abbas

All-Rounder: Jack Perman (Vice-captain), Kieran Perman, Qasim Abbas

SPA vs LEV Dream11 prediction: SPA vs LEV match prediction

Sporting Alfas C.C start off as favourites to win in our SPA vs LEV match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our SPA vs LEV Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our SPA vs LEV Dream11 team are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games. Catch all the SPA vs LEV live action on FanCode.

IMAGE COURTESY: EUROPEAN CRICKET LEAGUE TWITTER