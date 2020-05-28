LSH Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live Game Info

The 16th match of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League will be played between La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) and Botanic Gardens Rangers (BGR). The LSH vs BGR live match will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Thursday, May 28 and will start at 10:00 PM IST. The games will be open to fans as there are no government restrictions in place due to only 17 recorded cases in the country. The Vincy Premier League (VPL) T10 2020 is all set to take centre-stage between 22nd May and 31st May. Here is the LSH vs BGR Dream11 team, LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction and LSH vs BGR Dream11 top picks.

LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction and schedule

LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction: LSH vs BGR Dream11 team from squads

LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction: LSH squad

Desron Maloney (Marquee player); Irvin Warrican (coach), Dean Browne, Dillion Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction: BGR squad

Kesrick Williams (Marquee player), Nixon Mclean (coach), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction: LSH vs BGR Dream11 team

Here is the LSH vs BGR Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points

Wicketkeeper – Tilran Harry

All-rounders – Kenneth Dember, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams

Batsmen – Dillon Douglas (VC), Romel Currency (C), Atticus Browne, Hyron Shallow

Bowlers – Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Othneil Lewis

LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction

BGR start off as favourites to win the match as per our LSH vs BGR match prediction and LSH vs BGR Dream11 team.

LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction: FCS vs GRD live streaming

The LSH vs BGR live streaming can be found on Dream11’s FanCode app. For LSH vs BGR live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There will be no LSH vs BGR live telecast in India.

Please note that the above LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction, LSH vs BGR Dream11 team and LSH vs BGR Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The LSH vs BGR Dream11 team and LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

