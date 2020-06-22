Steve Smith, David Warner Troll Marnus Labuschagne For Birthday Wish On Instagram

Since making his debut in 2018, Marnus Labuschagne has been one of the most consistent performers in Test cricket. The young Australian registered a duck on his Test debut but that did not stop him from proving his worth when given the opportunities. The Glamorgan cricketer turned 26 on Monday and was showered with a host of wishes from his national teammates and international opponents.

One of the first people to wish Marnus Labuschagne on social media is fellow Australian, Steve Smith. The former skipper took to Instagram with a short yet comical post where he congratulated Labuschagne for his recent exploits on the big stage.

Marnus Labuschagne birthday wishes

Marnus Labuschagne turns 26 today 🎂



1,459 runs from 14 Tests at the second best average of all-time.



What a talent 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iYhbnU1Np2 — Cricket District 🏏 (@cricketdistrict) June 22, 2020

Steve Smith, David Warner troll Marnus Labuschagne on Instagram

Steve Smith uploaded the above picture with Marnus Labuschagne on his official Instagram handle earlier on Monday. Comically, Steve Smith labeled Marnus Labuschagne as 'the strangest bloke' as he wished him best of luck for his future endeavours. Fellow Australian opener David Warner also joined in on the friendly banter as he echoed Smith's sentiments in the comments section.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins took the banter a step ahead as he commented 'two strange blokes' below the above picture. Earlier, Steve Smith heaped praise on Labuschagne as he claimed the latter is all set to dominate in all formats of the game. In an interview with cricket.au.com, the RR star was quoted as saying “We saw how he grew in Test cricket over the summer, the way he played and in his first few one-day games he looked right at home. Now it is (about) taking that to the next level in T20. He is so quick between the wickets so there are lots of twos to be had. You need those sorts of players in your team in T20 cricket. He certainly has a bright future.”

Marnus Labuschagne Test career

In the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne emerged as the saving grace for Australia. As the duo served their respective sanctions handed by CA, Labuschagne impressed in the Test format. Since 2018, Marnus Labuschagne has played in 14 Test matches and notches up 1449 runs at an average of 63.4 up until now.

