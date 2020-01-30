Steve Smith Gives A Sneak Peek Into His 'weird' Style Of Batting During Ashes 2019 Heroics

Steve Smith made one of the biggest comebacks in cricket when he smashed 774 runs against England in the 2019 Ashes. He solidified his place in the Australian line-up after being sacked from captaincy in 2018. Australia's successful campaign (where they retained the urn) is featured in the upcoming sports documentary The Test. On Wednesday, Cricket Australia shared a sneak peek of the series in which players talked about Steve Smith's unorthodox practices in the middle.

Unorthodox style, iconic results

The video (which is a preview for the upcoming docuseries The Test) features Steve Smith's quirky habits when he is batting in the middle. Steve Smith is often noticed adjusting his batting pads, his gloves and his helmet. His generally fidgety body-language has entertained many. In the excerpt, Smith explains that his fidgeting is not something that he does on purpose. It is only something that comes natually to him. The video also shows current captain Tim Paine and former vice-captain David Warner reflect on how effective Steve Smith is and how much he loves batting. Smith's obsession with batting has been mentioned vividly in the trailer. Here is the full video.

Steve Smith to help the Sixers lift another BBL trophy?

While there is no cricket scheduled for the Australian team right now, Steve Smith's attention will be on the Big Bash League where the Sydney Sixers take on the Melbourne Stars on Friday. The winner of the match will get a direct entry into the final on February 8. Smith has settled well into the Moises Henriques-led side. Smith scored an unbeaten 66 in Sixers' last group stage encounter against Aaron Finch's Melbourne Renegades. Steve Smith will be leading the Rajasthan Royals later this year.

