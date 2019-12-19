The Debate
IPL Auction Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bag 22-year-old Virat Singh For Rs. 1.90 Cr

Cricket News

Virat Singh's base price was Rs. 20 lakhs and SRH immediately went for him. Virat Singh is a left-handed batsman who made his senior debut for Jharkhand.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sunrisers Hyderabad signed their first player in IPL 2020 and it was an Indian youngster - Virat Singh. Singh, who is a 22-year-old, got sold for Rs. 1.90 crores INR. Virat Singh's base price was Rs. 20 lakhs and SRH immediately went for him. Virat Singh is a left-handed batsman who made his senior debut for Jharkhand in the 2013–14 season when he was 16.

Virat is known to play at the one-down position. He made his debut for East Zone in December 2014 in the Deodhar Trophy. Virat Singh has also played interzonal matches. Singh made his Jharkhand under-19 debut at the age of 14 in the 2012-13 edition of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. Virat went on to score 152 runs from five innings in the tournament and was only behind his older brother - Vishal Singh (179).

