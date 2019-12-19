IPL Auction Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bag 22-year-old Virat Singh For Rs. 1.90 Cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad signed their first player in IPL 2020 and it was an Indian youngster - Virat Singh. Singh, who is a 22-year-old, got sold for Rs. 1.90 crores INR. Virat Singh's base price was Rs. 20 lakhs and SRH immediately went for him. Virat Singh is a left-handed batsman who made his senior debut for Jharkhand in the 2013–14 season when he was 16.

Virat is known to play at the one-down position. He made his debut for East Zone in December 2014 in the Deodhar Trophy. Virat Singh has also played interzonal matches. Singh made his Jharkhand under-19 debut at the age of 14 in the 2012-13 edition of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. Virat went on to score 152 runs from five innings in the tournament and was only behind his older brother - Vishal Singh (179).

🗣 First words from the newest member of the #SRHFamily! 🧡



A great first season of IPL awaits for Virat Singh! 💪🏾#IPLAuction #SRH2020Unlocked #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/v1es0guAMW — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 19, 2019

IPL auction live updates: Twitter reacts to Virat Singh's arrival in SRH

#IPL2020Auction



Welcome @SunRisers into the auction. They have their first buy of the afternoon in the form of left-handed batsman Virat Singh for Rs 1.9 crore



FOLLOW LIVE -> https://t.co/Llj8PcNzUc pic.twitter.com/WB26UXQumK — CricketCountry (@cricket_country) December 19, 2019

SRH investing in young Indian batsmen. Good to see. Preparing for the future. 👏🏼 👏🏼



Virat Singh - 22 year old attacking batsman. Scored 343 runs @ 57, SR 142 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019.



Priyam Garg - India U19 Captain. Promising batsman.#IPL2020Auction — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) December 19, 2019

Hetmeyer...Cottrell. Virat Singh...Shahrukh Khan. Priyam Garg...Ravi Bishnoi. And Yashasvi too....Looking out for these. Let’s see how it goes. #IPLAuction2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 19, 2019

