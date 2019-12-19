IPL Auction Live Updates: WI Pacer Sheldon Cottrell Sold To KXIP For Rs 8.5 Crores

West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell was sold to Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs 8.5 crores in the IPL Auction 2020 on Thursday. He had a base price of Rs. 50 crore, making him sold for 17 times more than that price. He evoked some strong interest right from the start as Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab was involved in an intense bidding war.

For West Indies in the T20 format, Sheldon Cottrell has played 22 international matches and picked up 30 wickets with an economy rate of 8.09. He gave away 615 runs in the 22 international matches he played for the Windies. His best in the T20 internationals is 4 wickets for 28 runs.

IPL Auction live updates: Sheldon Cottrell T20 stats

Sheldon Cottrell has played 83 T20 matches till now. He has picked 117 wickets and gave away 1795 runs in the 83 matches they played. His best in those 83 matches is 4 wickets for 20 runs. He played with an economy rate of 7.46.

This West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell was in a very good form in the recently concluded West Indies T20 series against India. He has been in good form for his country so far.

Another performance against India finds an echo in the IPL Auction. Big salute in #SheldonCottrell's hotel room — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 19, 2019

