Team India's World Cup Jersey Leaked Online? Internet Goes Berserk Over Big Issue In Stars

Indian cricket team leaked jersey and Team India during the Asia Cup 2023 (Image: AP and X)
With just less than one month left at the start of the ODI World Cup 2023, the fans are eagerly waiting for the World Cup jersey of the Indian cricket team. Team India, being the hosts, will start their campaign against Australia on October 8 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Indian team management has already announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming 50-over ICC event.
With the Indian team's official ODI World Cup 2023 jersey yet to be launched, the leaked images of the Indian 50 over ODI World Cup kit have gone viral on social media. However, in the leaked images, the jersey features only two stars, to which the fans are coming up with different reactions. Some reactions are mentioned below:
Team India World Cup Jersey will now feature only two stars instead of 3. #ODIWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/yTUwZfhcG0— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) September 15, 2023
This Is How The Stars Change On Team India's Jersey.— Deepak Jangid (@itsDeepakJangid) September 15, 2023
Indian team 2023 ODI World Cup Jersey. It features only two stars because India has won the 1983 and 2011 World Cups. #WorldCup2023 #IndiaWCJerseyLeak pic.twitter.com/OuEyshYsBM— Tejash (@TEJASH_45) September 15, 2023
The stars that are mentioned above are the logo of any cricket team's white-ball jersey, which tells the amount of ICC titles that a particular team has won. A total of three stars are mentioned above the logo of the Indian cricket team, which showcases their win in all three ICC events. Team India has won the ODI World Cup twice whereas has lifted T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy once.