Rohit Sharma Lights Up Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 In Kolkata With 36-ball 51 Knock: WATCH

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma took on the Jammu & Kashmir bowlers with disdain after a rapid 36-ball 51-run knock. While the name and the associated batting numbers are a familiar sight for cricket fans all over the world, the cricketer himself in contention is not India’s limited-overs vice-captain. Instead, the right-handed batsman is a 27-year-old talented wicketkeeper from Haryana who is currently fulfilling his domestic duties in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Rohit Sharma celebrates fifty, watch video

Also Read | India Vs England: Sunil Gavaskar Has MASSIVE Prediction On R Ashwin's Playing Future

Rohit Sharma makes namesake proud with entertaining knocks

Haryana wicketkeeper-batsman Rohit Sharma scored 51 runs from just 36 balls in an innings laced with six boundaries and a six. Arriving at the crease at 164-3, the cricketer left as his side looked all set for a 300-plus total. Haryana eventually slammed 308-6 off their 50 overs on the back of Sharma’s 51 and Shivam Chauhan’s 123 from 131 balls. At the time of publishing, the Jammu & Kashmir team was at 115-4, making a faltering start to their run-chase.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Watch Rohit Sharma’s rapid knock that dented Jammu & Kashmir bowlers

Also Read | India Vs England Pink Ball Test: R Ashwin Finally Claims Joe Root Wicket On Umpire's Call

Vijay Hazare Trophy schedule

To view the entire Vijay Hazare Trophy schedule, click here.

Interestingly, senior Indian batsman Rohit Sharma is also in the midst of a superlative batting effort, albeit against England at the pink-ball Test level. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Indian team reached 99-3 off 33 overs before stumps on Day 1, with Sharma batting at 57* from just 82 balls. He has struck nine boundaries in his innings so far and will resume his batting with Ajinkya Rahane on Day 2.

India vs England pink ball Test: Rohit Sharma raises half-century

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Responds To Virender Sehwag Making Fun Of His Wicketkeeping Antics: WATCH

India vs England pink ball Test updates

Earlier, the England batsmen were bundled out for just 112 inside 49 overs. Indian spinner Axar Patel picked up career-best 6-38 and he was ably assisted by R Ashwin and 100-Test veteran Ishant Sharma. The ongoing Test match is the third of a four-match series, as the two sides eye for a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final.

Also Read | Preity Zinta's Epic Reaction To Top Shahrukh Khan IPL 2021 Bid At Auction Wins Hearts: WATCH

Image source: BCCI Domestic Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.