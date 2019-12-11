Top Sports Trends 2019: A Look At Rohit Sharma's Marvellous Spell In 2019

India's star opener Rohit Sharma has had a marvellous spell in 2019. From his blistering performance in the Cricket World Cup in England to hitting those power-packed hundreds in the longer format of the game, the right-handed batsmen has undoubtedly been the biggest star of Indian cricket.

In what could be called a dream World Cup run, Rohit Sharma broke several records by hitting five centuries in a single edition. The 32-year-old who amassed 648 runs from nine matches fell just 25 runs short of Tendulkar’s record for the highest number of runs in a single World Cup. Tendulkar made 673 runs from 11 games in the 2003 World Cup. Rohit Sharma has scored 2113 runs at an average of over 50 across formats in 2019. He is next to skipper Virat Kohli on the list of batsmen with most international runs in the calendar year.

Coming to the longer format of the game, Rohit Sharma smashed three centuries in the series against the Proteas in October. This third ton made Rohit Sharma the second Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar to hit three or more hundreds in one Test series. Not only this, but the right-hander with his 16th six also went past Shimron Hetmyer to become the player with the most number of sixes in a Test series.

In the T20's, Rohit has managed 325 runs from 13 T20Is in 2019, with 3 fifty-plus scores in 13 matches, which is a rather ordinary performance from the star batsman.

Ahead of the final T20 against West Indies in Mumbai, India's ace opener Rohit Sharma has inched closer to breaking more records. The right-handed batsman is just one hit away from becoming the first Indian to smash 400 international sixes across all formats of the game. The Mumbai-lad is also 8 sixes away from becoming the batsman with most sixes against an opponent in T20Is. India's limited-overs Vice-Captain has hit 24 sixes against West Indies in T20Is so far and the current record holder is Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai, with 31 sixes against Ireland. The number two ODI batsman in ICC Rankings has scored 2562 in T20s with a strike rate of 136.93. Sharma will also be a key player in the final T20 against West Indies owing to his experience at Wankhede Stadium as he captains the Mumbai Indians in IPL.

