Virat Kohli Cheekily Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal In Style After Being Called 'scared' By Him

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is a jovial character who is renowned for his antics. The leg-spinner keeps on entertaining his teammates as well as fans on and off the field with his gimmicks. Over the last two years, he has been India's leading spinner in the limited-overs formats.

Yuzvendra Chahal always brags about his batting despite being one of the worst batsmen in world cricket. On several occasions, his teammates have made fun of his batting. In fact, Yuzvendra Chahal also likes to have fun at the expense of his batting.

Yuzvendra Chahal's batting stats show the kind of batsman he is. In 9 ODI innings, he has managed just 49 runs while in 4 T20Is, he has scored only 5 runs.

Virat Kohli cheekily trolls Yuzvendra Chahal on his batting

However, on Tuesday, his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) left everyone surprised by revealing that the spinner has had a decent outing with the bat in first-class cricket during his U-19 days. RCB shared Yuzvendra Chahal's scores from the game where the leggie had scored a hundred in a match in the 2008-09 edition of the Cooch Behar Trophy. Yuzvendra Chahal had scored 135 and 46 against Himachal Pradesh U-19 and finished the tournament with 281 runs. RCB captioned the post, “Fancy playing up the order, Yuzi?”

Yuzvendra Chahal, in his own amusing style, commented on the post by tagging skipper Virat Kohli and jokingly asking him if he was scared to lose the No. 3 spot. It seems like these stats didn't convince Virat Kohli about Chahal's batting ability. Virat Kohli cheekily responded to Chahal’s warning and hilariously trolled the spinner as he wrote, “Definitely exhibition game.”

Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal's banter

IMAGE COURTESY: RCB OFFICIAL TWITTER