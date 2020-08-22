Virat Kohli Congratulates Rohit Sharma Over Khel Ratna, Ishant & Deepti For Arjuna

Team India captain Virat Kohli, on Saturday, congratulated Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, and Deepti Sharma for being honoured with the Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award. The Indian skipper also extended his wishes to all other winners across different sports. "Proud moment to remember for each sportsperson," Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awardee Kohli tweeted.

Congratulations @ImIshant and @ImRo45 for your respective Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awards 👏 and to @Deepti_Sharma06 for her Arjuna Award as well. 💪 Big congratulations to all the other winners across different sports. Proud moment to remember for each sportsperson. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 22, 2020

13 years after making his debut for the Indian Cricket Team, speedster Ishant Sharma has been awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. Sharma, who is a consistent player in Virat Kohli's Test cadre, made his debut for Team India in 2007 at the age of 18. The speedster has picked 297 Test wickets, 118 ODI wickets, and 8 T20 wickets. The award will be given on August 29 by the President of India. On the other hand, Deepti Sharma, who holds the 4th rank in the ICC top all-rounders list, had made her debut in 2014. Sharma is also the current third-highest individual scorer by a woman cricketer in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma thanks fans

After being selected as the recipient of the prestigious Khel Ratna Award, Team India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma sent his fans a 'virtual hug' for all the wishes and the support. The Indian opening batsman promised to bring 'many more laurels' to the country in the video as he thanked his fans for all the support throughout. The Mumbai-lad was nominated for the highest sporting award of the nation for his incredible performance in the last three years which includes his swashbuckling form in the 2019 ICC World Cup where he smashed five centuries.

Kohli flies to UAE

RCB skipper Virat Kohli reached the UAE on Friday evening ahead of the IPL 2020. The skipper flew in a separate chartered plane from Mumbai than the rest of his team who departed from Bengaluru. Kohli will be eyeing the silverware this year with some new arsenal in his squad. The Bengaluru franchise has acquired the services of Aaron Finch and Chris Morris. The squad also boasts of Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, and Umesh Yadav.

