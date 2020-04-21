Virat Kohli's India Could Play 5 Tests In 1 Australian City As CA Stares At Massive Losses

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought worldwide cricketing activities to a standstill. The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently put all proposed tours until June on hold. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia are currently undergoing potential damage control and churning out precautionary measures to save their 2020-21 home season, which includes the ICC T20 World Cup and a lucrative tour by the Indian cricket team.

Cricket Australia considering options for Virat Kohli’s Team India tour

Virat Kohli and co. are currently scheduled to tour Australia between October and January to play three T20Is, a T20 World Cup, three ODIs and a four-match Test series. According to reports, the Test series against India is worth AUD 300 million (US $181 million) for Cricket Australia. However, the entire tour is clouded with uncertainty at the moment as the threat of coronavirus continues to loom on.

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts recently said that they are considering several options to save India Tests. One of the options being considered is to play an additional Test match and to reduce Indian team’s travelling by staging all matches at one Australian venue without any spectators. Kevin Roberts admitted that while Cricket Australia has already incurred losses of AUD 20 million (US $12 million) due to the ongoing coronavirus season, the figure would climb to “hundreds of millions” if the tour by Virat Kohli and co. gets cancelled.

Cricket Australia on T20 World Cup 2020

The much-awaited T20 World Cup is intended to be played between October 18 and November 15 across seven different Australian venues. Kevin Roberts said that Cricket Australia is also examining various ways to host the showpiece event amid the outbreak. According to reports, staging the T20 World Cup in empty stadiums is currently being considered.

India lockdown: BCCI postpones IPL 2020

Due to the coronavirus crisis and India lockdown situation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the launch of the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season until further notice. The IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to commence on March 29. Indian captain Virat Kohli, who leads Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament, was expected to take field on March 31. The upcoming IPL event was widely dubbed by many cricket experts as an ideal preparation campaign for the T20 World Cup.

