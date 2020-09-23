Virat Kohli Recreates Bangalore's Tagline On Special Beach Day In Dubai; See Picture

Bangalore captain Virat Kohli will be a relieved man after his side ended up on the winning side in their opening encounter against arch-rivals Hyderabad. The Kohli-led side suffered a six-match losing streak in the franchise's campaign last year and will be pleased to get the monkey off their backs early in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The star batsman posed alongside the franchise's tagline on a Dubai beach ahead of their clash against Punjab.

Virat Kohli and co-delivered a comprehensive performance in their opening contest against Hyderabad. The team's new recruits Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch impressed as they stitched an opening partnership of 90 runs with the bat with the debutant Padikkal slamming an impressive half-century. While Virat Kohli perished without making much of an impact, Dream11 IPL veteran AB de Villiers scored yet another half-century to help his side post a stiff target. Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini were the star performers with the ball as the Bangalore contingent commenced their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign.

Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

The Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 squad is well balanced with the presence of seasoned campaigners in their side along with young exciting talent. New inclusions like Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa and Chris Morris will play a major role in the team's success on Dream11 IPL 2020. All the players in Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 squad are as follows:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel (Wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande

Bangalore team schedule for Dream11 IPL 2020:

As per Bangalore team schedule for Dream11 IPL 2020, the unit will lock horns with the Punjab side on September 24. Mumbai and Rajasthan are the opponents in line for the 2016 runner-ups. With an ideal start to the tournament, Virat Kohli and the Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 squad will look to lay their hands on the coveted Dream11 IPL championship for the first time in the league's history.

