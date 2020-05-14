Wasim Akram Claims Sledging Would Have Helped Him Hypothetically Dismiss Virat Kohli

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in modern-day cricket. Virat Kohli's consistency and his ability to adapt quickly to different formats of the game is what makes him a special player. When Sachin Tendulkar retired, there was a huge void left in the team which was filled by Virat Kohli.

Wasim Akram compares Sachin Tendulkar & Virat Kohli, reveals how he would dismiss the Indian captain

Because of his consistency and aggressive batting, Virat Kohli has drawn a lot of parallels to Sachin Tendulkar. Like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli has broken a plethora of records which also include several records of the 'Master Blaster' himself. This has often led to comparisons between the two champion batsmen. Now, former Pakistan legendary pacer Wasim Akram has drawn comparisons between the two.

While speaking to Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel, Wasim Akram said that when it comes to mental toughness under pressure, Sachin Tendulkar is better than Virat Kohli. Wasim Akram, who has had several battles against the former India batsman, said that if he would sledge Virat Kohli, the Indian captain would lose his temper and end up losing his wicket. Wasim Akram called Virat Kohli a modern great and added that he is a different player altogether as compared to Sachin Tendulkar.

Wasim Akram said that both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are aggressive batsmen. He added that the body language between the two batsmen differed massively. He further said that when he sledged Tendulkar, he would become more determined. But if he would have sledged Virat Kohli, he would have gotten angry and hypothetically, if he had bowled to him, he would have dismissed Kohli with mind games.

However, Wasim Akram lauded Virat Kohli's technique saying that as far as that part of his game is concerned, Virat Kohli is a nightmare for bowlers. He is supremely fit, looks good, enjoys his fielding and he does whatever a leader is supposed to do. Wasim Akram added that he cannot compare Kohli and Tendulkar.

Wasim Akram mentioned that Virat Kohli will go places and he will break many records but he wasn't sure if would break Sachin Tendulkar's records as there are too many of them. Wasim Akram said that Kohli is getting there but there is time for that to happen.

IMAGE COURTESY: WASIM AKRAM INSTAGRAM