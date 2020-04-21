Wasim Jaffer Surprises Fans By Picking Jasprit Bumrah Over Virat Kohli In World T20I XI

Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer has been a shining light in the country's domestic cricket scene. The right-hander played just 31 Test matches and two ODIs for India but scored more than 19,000 runs in first-class cricket. The freshly-retired Jaffer is now active on his social media and recently shared a list of his favourite T20 playing XI. Here is the interesting list featuring the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and David Warner.

Wasim Jaffer could be considered a more traditional batsman but the veteran has also tried his hand at T20 cricket. He was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore with Virat Kohli in the inaugural IPL and the year after it. Ahead of IPL 2020, the batsman was also hired as the batting coach of the Kings XI Punjab. On Monday, Wasim Jaffer shared his favourite playing XI for the T20 format. The only selection criteria that he had to follow was that he could not choose more than one player from the same country.

Wasim Jaffer's Best T20 XI

It was interesting to know that instead of Indian captain and his former RCB teammate Virat Kohli, Wasim Jaffer chose to go for Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Jaffer, in essence, took the Mumbai Indians' pace bowling department and added the spin flavours of Sandeep Lamichhane, Rashid Khan and Shakib al Hasan.

He also added Andre Russell as the all-rounder, who could add more pace to the lineup that already flaunts Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga. To compensate for the lack of Virat Kohli, Jaffer picked the firepower of David Warner, Pakistan's Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, AB de Villiers and Jos Buttler. David Warner was chosen as the captain of this side by Wasim Jaffer.

