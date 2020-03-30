Wasim Jaffer Picks Famous Mumbai Cricketer As The Smartest Cricketing Brain

The coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to all activities in and around the world of sports. Major sports tournaments have been cancelled which includes the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Due to the cancellation of on-field activities, cricketers have been extremely active on social media.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: MS Dhoni enjoys game of football during CSK training camp ahead of IPL 2020, watch video

Now, another cricketer who has joined the bandwagon is former India opener, Wasim Jaffer. The 42-year old was doing a Q&A session on Twitter where fans shot their questions at him. Wasim Jaffer tried to reply to as many questions as he could.

Wasim Jaffer labels Rohit Sharma the smartest cricketer

Wasim Jaffer shared his thoughts on a wide range of topics such as the Sachin-Kohli debate, his favourite opening partner of all time and a lot more. One user asked Wasim Jaffer to name the smartest cricketer from the current crop of players. Wasim Jaffer immediately responded with Rohit Sharma's name and surprised everyone by not naming MS Dhoni who is widely considered as one of the smartest cricketers of all time.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: BCCI delights fans on Instagram by posting picture of MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2020; see pic

who do you think has best cricketing brain of the current players of all team? #AskWasim — Shivam Jaiswal 🇮🇳 (@shivamj1998) March 28, 2020

Rohit Sharma — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 28, 2020

Wasim Jaffer was all praise for Rohit Sharma since his amazing batting display at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, and in one tweet, Wasim Jaffer even went on to say that he would love to see Rohit Sharma captain India at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni displays rare wicketkeeping drills in CSK nets, watch video

Rohit Sharma's emergence as a leader

Rohit Sharma, who captains Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, has led them to four IPL titles in seven years. He is the most successful captain in the IPL. Besides his captaincy, he has been a prolific batsman for India in ODIs where he averages 49.3 with 9,115 runs from 224 matches and in T20s, Rohit Sharma has an average of 32.6 and a strike rate of 138.8.

ALSO READ | 'Your home sir': MS Dhoni showered with love from fans & staff as Thala departs from camp

IMAGE COURTESY: WASIM JAFFER TWITTER