WATCH- Edgbaston Crowd Goes Berserk As Joe Root Scores 30th Test Ton During Ashes 2023

Edgbaston crowd goes berserk as Joe Root scores 30th Test ton during Ashes 2023

While the England vs Australia series is certain to bring a nerve-wracking contest between bat and bowl but in addition to that the series also guarantees one more spectacle. As the 5-match affair is scheduled to take place in England therefore venues with capacity crowd is expected in every match. The same was showcased on Day 1 of the first Ashes 2023 Test where the home spectators were quite vocal about their team exhibiting the "Bazball" exploits.

However, the biggest row occurred when Joe Root completed his 30th Test Ton. It was the 4th century of Joe Root in the Ashes and the crowd was awake at the milestone of their supposed batting general. Here's the clip that showcases the deafening noise that emanated after Root's century.

Carnage in the Hollies for a Root 💯#Ashes pic.twitter.com/XK3QcmQvUo — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 16, 2023

England's official fan goup Barmy Army posted a clip on Twitter that captured the exhilarating atmosphere of Edgbaston during Root's century. Courtesy of Joe Root's innings England reached the score of 393/8d. Day 2 would suggest whether it was an early declaration or not.

England vs Australia: The Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 Summary

After electing to bat first, England openers came with a purpose and the statement was delivered on the first delivery by Zak Crawley. While Ben Duckett missed out, Crawley continued to score at a quick pace. England reached the 100-run mark within the first 20 overs. Joe Root looked at his usual best and kept one end intact till the end of the innings. Root was complemented by Jonny Bairstow and other batters also contributed with cameos. England were 393 for 8 when Ben Stokes decided to declare the innings. The declaration came as a shock for the fans as Root was still on the crease, batting at 118, and Ollie Robinson was also going firm with 17 off 31 balls. Australian openers, David Warner and Usman Khawaja made their brisk appearance on Day 1. The pair faced 4 overs and scored 14 runs before the end of the day's play.