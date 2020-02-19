Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Arjun Tendulkar Picked To Play For Mumbai At U-23 Event

The Mumbai Ranji team had yet another disappointing Ranji Trophy season as they failed to qualify for the knockout stages of India's premier domestic competition. Despite such a major setback, the Mumbai Under-23 side will be hoping to do better than the senior side as they look to claim the Under-23 Col. CK Nayudu Trophy. Mumbai will take on Puducherry in the game that will be played from February 22-25 and that is why selectors have named a strong squad for their quarter-final clash.

Arjun Tendulkar, Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal to play for Mumbai

The star-studded squad lead by Hardik Tamore will feature India Under-19 star Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan. Yashasvi Jaiswal finished the recently-concluded Under-19 World Cup as the highest run-scorer, smashing 400 runs at an average of more than 133. Before the Under-19 World Cup, Yashasvi was in great form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he became the youngest to score a List A double ton. The left-handed batsman had scored 564 runs in 6 matches at an average of 112.80.

On the other hand, Sarfaraz Khan had an impressive Ranji Trophy season after warming the bench for the first three matches. The right-handed middle-order batsman slammed a triple century and an unbeaten double ton after coming off the bench. By the time Mumbai’s campaign ended, Sarfaraz Khan scored 605 runs across three innings between two dismissals and ended the season with a 177-run knock against Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from Jaiswal and Sarfaraz, Mumbai has also named Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in the squad. While Arjun Tendulkar is yet to break into the senior Ranji team, he was named in the 15-member Mumbai squad for the ‘Bapuna Cup’ last year,.which was a pre-season tournament organised by the Vidarbha Cricket Association.

Mumbai squad

Hardik Tamore (Captain), Aman Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Agni Chopra, Chinmay Sutar, Gaurish Jadhav, Vaibhav Kalamkar, Shreyash Gurav, Tanush Kotian, Minad Manjrekar, Arjun Tendulkar, Anjdeep Lad, Prashant Solanki, Sairaj Patil

