YOR Vs DUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Info

The upcoming North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Yorkshire (YOR) and Durham (DUR). The YOR vs DER live match will be played at Headingley, Leeds. The Vitality T20 Blast fixture is scheduled for Wednesday, September 16 and will start at 11:00 PM IST. Fans can play the YOR vs DUR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here's a look at our YOR vs DUR Dream11 prediction, YOR vs DUR Dream11 team and YOR vs DUR live preview.

🗣 MATCH PREVIEW: Yorkshire Vikings know that they need to win three out of three to stand any chance of progressing to the quarter finals, starting with Durham tomorrow night #OneRose — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) September 15, 2020

Also Read: ENG Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Updates, 3rd ODI Full Preview

YOR vs DUR live Vitality T20 Blast preview

Both the teams will be looking to get closer to the top of the North Group Vitality T20 Blast standings with a win in the YOR vs DUR match. Yorkshire are currently placed fourth in the league table, with six points from seven games. Durham, on the other hand, are placed fifth, with five points from seven games. Both the sides come into the YOR vs DUR live match on the back of morale-boosting wins. While Yorkshire defeated Lancashire by six wickets, Durham matched the result by beating Leicestershire by six wickets as well.

Also Read: GLA Vs SOM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

YOR vs DUR playing 11 (Probable)

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, George Hill, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Fisher, Mathew Pillans, Josh Poysden,

Durham: Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Ben Raine, David Bedingham, Farhaan Behardien, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Scott Steel, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Nathan Rimmington

Also Read: HAM Vs ESS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

YOR vs DUR Dream11 team

Here is the YOR vs DUR Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points

Captain: Dawid Malan

Vice-Captain: David Willey

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Tattersall

Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Alex Lees, Adam Lyth, Farhaan Behardien

All-rounders: David Willey, Harry Brook, Paul Coughlin

Bowlers: Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Matthew Fisher

Also Read: Vitality T20 Blast HAM Vs ESS Live Streaming In India, Pitch & Weather Report, Prediction

YOR vs DUR Dream11 team top picks

Here are the top picks for the YOR vs DUR Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points -

Yorkshire: David Willey, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook

Durham: Alex Lees, Farhaan Behardien, Liam Trevaskis

YOR vs DUR match prediction

According to our YOR vs DUR match prediction, Yorkshire will be the favourites to win the match.

Note - The above YOR vs DUR Dream11 match prediction, YOR vs DUR Dream11 team and YOR vs DUR top picks are based on our own analysis. The YOR vs DUR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Yorkshire Cricket Twitter, Durham Cricket Twitter