Harsha Bhogle Slammed By Netizens For Defending Kolkata Tactics Post Bangalore Loss

Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle is one of the most loved commentators across the world. The 'Voice of Cricket', as he is popularly known as, is renowned for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage. There haven't been many occasions when Harsha Bhogle's cricketing views have been contradicted by fans. However, on Monday, fans were in disagreement with Harsha Bhogle's analysis after Kolkata's loss against Bangalore.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Netizens disagree with Harsha Bhogle's analysis of Kolkata's loss

Kolkata lost the Match 28 of the Dream11 IPL against Bangalore by a whopping 82 runs. Speaking about Kolkata's tactics, Harsha Bhogle reckoned that the Men in Purple could have picked an extra spinner although he said it's easy to point it out in hindsight. Harsha Bhogle added that Kolkata's batting line-up was top-notch and there was no fault in the batting order. Harsha Bhogle opined that Kolkata batsmen should have attacked more initially but there are certain times when you have to accept that your opponent played a perfect game.

Maybe @KKRiders could have picked another spinner, another bowler, but hindsight is easy. That batting line-up was excellent and you can't fault the batting order. Yes,maybe they needed to go hard upfront but some days you just accept the other side played a perfect game — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 12, 2020

As soon as Harsha Bhogle posted the tweet, a lot of reactions poured in on Twitter. Several fans disagreed with Harsha Bhogle's analysis of Kolkata's loss against Bangalore. While some fans pointed out Dinesh Karthik's captaincy as the reason behind their loss, others claimed it was the alteration in the batting line-up that resulted in Kolkata's heavy defeat. Netizens also expressed their frustration over Dinesh Karthik's tactics in the match. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Disagree! Tripathi was their best bet to go hard upfront!! He had to open, Gill at no3, Morgan no4 with the rest to follow. And @DineshKarthik captaining a side with Morgan in, even after all these days I find hard to swallow! And they’re struggling due to poor leadership. — Sambit Kumar Mallik (@sambitmallik) October 12, 2020

Both cab happen in single game..other side playing better and this side playing the worst..both happened together in this match Sir — AD Aquil (@aquil_ad) October 12, 2020

Yes u can fault the batting order. Y was Tripathy demoted in that lineup when he played so beautifully last match against Punjab. Could have dropped banton at number 3 and bring Tripathy at the top. Could have even played Kuldeep instead of Nitish Rana. — RITESH SHETTY 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@RSHETTY007) October 13, 2020

They had to go harder the approach of banton Rana was really poor.. we know how Gill plays .. so it was up to management captain to tell players don’t mind you getting out trying to hit the ball then prodding n dot ball — shipar ahmed (@shiparttn) October 12, 2020

Yes @KKRiders deserved to loss today when you do the basics wrong, how can they change the winning combination. Tripathi always perform as a opener than lower order batsman. Tactical failure... — kamal benipal (@Kamal_benipal) October 12, 2020

Disagree. The batting line up is faulty. We dont need a classical test batsman at the top. We need someone who can clear the infield. And the current 1st down is the most inappropriate foil . Narine shud open . Russel shud come in 1st down. — saikat chakraborty (@Saikatc73Saikat) October 12, 2020

Kolkata held the upper hand for the major part of the Bangalore innings. However, once AB de Villiers arrived at the crease in the 13th over, he started taking the Kolkata bowlers to the cleaners. AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli stitched a 100-run partnership for the third wicket off just 46 balls to propel their side to a gigantic 194/2. AB de Villiers was the aggressor in the partnership who did the bulk of the scoring. AB de Villiers ended up playing a blistering knock of 73 off 33 balls with five fours and six towering sixes.

In response, Kolkata's chase never got going as Bangalore bowlers kept the opposition batsmen on a tight leash. The Men in Purple kept losing wickets regularly as they could only score 112/9 in their 20 overs. Courtesy of this win, Bangalore moved to the third spot on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. Let's take a look at the Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule.

Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

