Harsha Bhogle Slammed By Netizens For Defending Kolkata Tactics Post Bangalore Loss

Dream11 IPL 2020: Fans were in disagreement with Harsha Bhogle's analysis after Kolkata's massive 82-run defeat against Bangalore in Match 28 of the league.

Written By Jatin Malu
Last Updated:
Dream11 IPL

Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle is one of the most loved commentators across the world. The 'Voice of Cricket', as he is popularly known as, is renowned for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage. There haven't been many occasions when Harsha Bhogle's cricketing views have been contradicted by fans. However, on Monday, fans were in disagreement with Harsha Bhogle's analysis after Kolkata's loss against Bangalore.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Netizens disagree with Harsha Bhogle's analysis of Kolkata's loss 

Kolkata lost the Match 28 of the Dream11 IPL against Bangalore by a whopping 82 runs. Speaking about Kolkata's tactics, Harsha Bhogle reckoned that the Men in Purple could have picked an extra spinner although he said it's easy to point it out in hindsight. Harsha Bhogle added that Kolkata's batting line-up was top-notch and there was no fault in the batting order. Harsha Bhogle opined that Kolkata batsmen should have attacked more initially but there are certain times when you have to accept that your opponent played a perfect game.

As soon as Harsha Bhogle posted the tweet, a lot of reactions poured in on Twitter. Several fans disagreed with Harsha Bhogle's analysis of Kolkata's loss against Bangalore. While some fans pointed out Dinesh Karthik's captaincy as the reason behind their loss, others claimed it was the alteration in the batting line-up that resulted in Kolkata's heavy defeat. Netizens also expressed their frustration over Dinesh Karthik's tactics in the match. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Kolkata held the upper hand for the major part of the Bangalore innings. However, once AB de Villiers arrived at the crease in the 13th over, he started taking the Kolkata bowlers to the cleaners. AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli stitched a 100-run partnership for the third wicket off just 46 balls to propel their side to a gigantic 194/2. AB de Villiers was the aggressor in the partnership who did the bulk of the scoring. AB de Villiers ended up playing a blistering knock of 73 off 33 balls with five fours and six towering sixes.

In response, Kolkata's chase never got going as Bangalore bowlers kept the opposition batsmen on a tight leash. The Men in Purple kept losing wickets regularly as they could only score 112/9 in their 20 overs. Courtesy of this win, Bangalore moved to the third spot on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. Let's take a look at the Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule.

Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

SOURCE: CRICKET WORLD CUP TWITTER

