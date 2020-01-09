Yuvraj Singh Wins Fans Over Again By Selecting 'perfect Photo Frame' With Hazel Keech

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his international retirement in June 2019. However, the maverick all-rounder can still occasionally be seen in action as he has been regularly featuring in global T10 and T20 leagues. When the cricketer is not dazzling with his all-round presence on the field, he can be seen spending some quality time with his wife Hazel Keech.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Shares Glimpses Of His 'Special Day With Special Friends' As He Turns 38

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech share a glimpse of their adorable married life

Yuvraj Singh recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with his wife Hazel Keech. In addition, the star all-rounder described it as a “perfect photo frame” in his caption. Fans and followers of the cricketer are quite often treated with pictures of their married life on social media. In Yuvraj Singh’s latest Instagram post, his followers also took to social media and described the couple as “adorable”.

Yuvraj Singh got engaged to Hazel Keech in November 2015 and tied the knot one year later. Keech is a British−Mauritian film actress who has also appeared in Indian television and films. Hazel Keech is now known by her married name Gurbasant Kaur.

Also Read | 'You'll Be Missed': Yuvraj Singh Recalls Memorable On-field Moments With Irfan Pathan

Yuvraj Singh ages gracefully by making fine career transition

Yuvraj continues to be involved in several business and charity ventures after his retirement. Before it, he was an integral member of India’s 2007 World T20 and 2011 ICC World Cup-winning squads. He also battled through cancer on his way to winning the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award in the latter. Although, the cricketer started showing a glimpse of his all-round abilities in the 2000 Under-19 Cricket World Cup itself.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Turns 38: The Southpaw Tops List Of 2019's Most Searched Indian Sportspersons

Yuvraj Singh is widely considered among the finest limited-overs all-rounders to have ever graced the game. The decorated cricketer has scored 8,701 runs and picked up 120 wickets across 304 ODIs. In the shortest format, the explosive finisher has scored 1,177 runs at 28.02 and holds the record of the fastest-ever T20I fifty.

A clinical performance by #TeamIndia in Indore.



Will the boys clinch the series in Pune? #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/6Hm0jPVYC1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2020

Also Read | Kim Sharma Wishes Ex-boyfriend Yuvraj Singh On B'day, Turns Cheerleader For Hazel Keech

(Image credit: Yuvraj Singh's official Instagram handle)