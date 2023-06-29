Zimbabwe Vs Oman Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

In the continuous action of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Zimbabwe will take on Oman in match 21 of the tournament. The Zimbabwe cricket team are till now unbeaten in the whole tournament and are favorites to qualify for the main round of the World Cup 2023. Oman on the other hand will be entering the super six stage with two wins and two losses.

3 things you need to know

Sri Lanka won by 82 runs in match 19 against Scotland

Ireland defeated the United Arab Emirates in match 20 by 132 runs

The main round of the Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played in India from October 5, 2023

The Zimbabwe cricket team have impressed a lot with their performance till now in the tournament and Sikandar Raza has been one of their main top performers. Raza has contributed with both bat and ball and also played a major role in the team's win till now in the tournament. The Oman cricket team on the other hand have shown a lot of promise in the tournament and also have the capability to beat Zimbabwe.

When and where is Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match be played?

The Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 match will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and the match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

How to watch Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to watch the Zimbabwe vs Oman World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on the Star Sports network and the match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

How to stream Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to stream Zimbabwe vs Oman World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 12:30 PM in India.

How to watch and stream Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK will be able to watch and stream Zimbabwe vs Oman World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on the Sky Sports Cricket channel and the Sky Sports app. The match is scheduled to start at 08:00 AM BST.

How to watch and stream Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the USA?