Zimbabwe Vs Oman Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Quick links:
Zimbabwe takes on Oman in Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers super six round (Image: AP)
In the continuous action of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Zimbabwe will take on Oman in match 21 of the tournament. The Zimbabwe cricket team are till now unbeaten in the whole tournament and are favorites to qualify for the main round of the World Cup 2023. Oman on the other hand will be entering the super six stage with two wins and two losses.
The Zimbabwe cricket team have impressed a lot with their performance till now in the tournament and Sikandar Raza has been one of their main top performers. Raza has contributed with both bat and ball and also played a major role in the team's win till now in the tournament. The Oman cricket team on the other hand have shown a lot of promise in the tournament and also have the capability to beat Zimbabwe.
READ MORE | 'He didn't win anything after 2011 WC': Sehwag drops a massive bombshell on former coach
READ MORE | Hotel tariffs skyrocket in Ahmedabad for India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad on 15th Oct