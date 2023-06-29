'He Didn't Win Anything After 2011 WC': Sehwag Drops A Massive Bombshell On Former Coach

Virender Sehwag was one of the panelists present during the event hosted by ICC to unveil the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule. Being a part of the 2011 World Cup winning squad, the former Indian cricketer shared many interesting stories about the event when it was last held in India. He mentioned former India head coach Gary Kristen in his comments.

3 Things You Need To Know

Gary Kristen currently works with Indian Premier League 2022 champions Gujarat Titans

India have now won an ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy

The ICC ODI World Cup will be held in India for the first time in 12 years

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Followed 'superstitious Diet' During 2011 ODI World Cup? Virender Sehwag Reveals

Virender Sehwag drops bombshell remark on India’s 2011 WC-winning coach

Appearing at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule launch event, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was asked to comment about the criticism faced by Indian head coach Rahul Dravid following the recent ICC World Test Championship final loss. Answering the same, Sehwag backed his former teammate Dravid while making an interesting remark about the coaching role. The India great went on to name-drop the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning coach Gary Kristen as well.

“Once the player is on the ground, the reputation of the coach depends on him. If the player performs good, coach is lauded, and vice versa. We reached WTC Final but no one was talking about the fact that we reached there. Everyone was critical of us losing the final. Rahul Dravid is a good coach, but at the end of the day, a player has to do the job," said Sehwag at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule launch event.

“Ashish Nehra was working a lot more than Kirsten”

Referring to India’s 2011 ODI World Cup winning campaign, Sehwag said it was Team India who made Gary Kristen’s career as a coach. “We made Gary Kirsten after winning the 2011 World Cup. He coached many teams after that, but didn't win anything except IPL. There too, Ashish Nehra was working a lot more than Kirsten. And this is actually true, you can see it even while watching on the television,” he added.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Jonny Bairstow Takes Things Into His Own Hands As Oil Protestors Disrupt Ashes Test

Following his tenure as the Indian head coach, Kristen coached his national team, South Africa from 2011 to 2013 but couldn’t win any ICC titles. He then had unsuccessful tenures at Big Bash League side Hobart Hurricanes and Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore. He eventually joined the new Gujarat Titans side ahead of their debut IPL season in 2022 and helped the Hardik Pandya-led side win the title in the very first year.