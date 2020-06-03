FAM Vs POT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Portuguese League Live Game Info

FC Famalicao will face FC Porto in their next Portuguese Liga 2020 match at Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho. FC Porto are currently at the top spot of the Portuguese Liga 2020 points table. FC Porto have managed to win 19 out of the 24 games played in the season so far (Losses 2, Draws 3).

As for FC Famalicao, they are on the seventh spot of the Portuguese Liga 2020 points table. FC Famalicao have won a total of 10 games in the season so far with seven losses and seven draws to their name.

FAM vs POT will commence on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:45 AM IST. Fans can play the FAM vs POT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the FAM vs POT Dream11 prediction, FAM vs POT Dream11 top picks and FAM vs POT Dream11 team.

Also Read | Paul Pogba’s Brother Mathias Released By Fourth-tier Club Lorca FC After Just Five Months

FAM vs POT Dream11 team

Also Read | Newcastle's Matty Longstaff To Join Udinese For '35 Times' His Current Salary: Reports

FAM vs POT Dream11 top picks

Antonio Martínez (Captain) Silva Anderson (Vice-captain) Fábio Martins Tiquinho Soares Zé Luís Jesús Corona

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp Promises Fans Liverpool Will Hold Title Parade After Being Crowned Champions

Squads for the FAM vs POT Dream11 team

FAM vs POT Dream11 team: FC Famalicao

Rafael Defendi, Vaná, Gabriel Eugénio Souza, Ivo Pinto, Lionn, Fode Konate, Riccieli, Nehuén Pérez, Roderick Miranda, Ibrahim Cisse, Álex Centelles, Patrick, Guga, Lawrence Ofori, Ruben Lameiras, Gustavo Assunção, Antonio Martínez, Pedro Goncalves, Silva Anderson, Racine Coly, Jorge Moreira Pereira, Luka Oliveira, Joao Caiado, Uros Racic, Walterson, Nicolás Schiappacase, Fábio Martins, Diogo Gonçalves, João Neto, Ruben Del Campo

FAM vs POT Dream11 team: FC Porto

Diogo Costa, Agustín Marchesín, Mouhamed Mbaye, Tomás Pontes Esteves, Pepe, Diogo Leite, Iván Marcano, Alex Telles, Chancel Mbemba, Danilo Pereira, Romário Baró, Mateus Uribe, Jesús Corona, Otávio, Sérgio Oliveira, Vitor Ferreira, Luis Díaz, Vincent Aboubakar, Shoya Nakajima, Moussa Marega, Mamadou Ndiaye, Manafá, Zé Luís, Tiquinho Soares, Fábio Silva, Madi Queta

Also Read | Bayern Munich's Recent Statements About Leroy Sane Angers Man City: Report

FAM vs POT Dream11 team (Predicted XI)

FAM vs POT Dream11 team: FC Famalicao Predicted XI

Rafael Defendi, Riccieli, Álex Centelles, Patrick, Antonio Martínez, Pedro Goncalves, Silva Anderson, Uros Racic, Fábio Martins, Diogo Gonçalves, Walterson

FAM vs POT Dream11 team: FC Porto Predicted Predicted XI

Agustín Marchesín, Alex Telles, Iván Marcano, Pepe, Jesús Corona, Otávio, Sérgio Oliveira, Mateus Uribe, Tiquinho Soares, Zé Luís, Moussa Marega,

Also Read | Arsenal Asked For Anthony Martial Instead Of Henrikh Mkhitaryan In Alexis Sanchez Swap

FAM vs POT Dream11 prediction

Our FAM vs POT Dream11 prediction is that FC Porto will win this game.

Note: The FAM vs POT Dream11 prediction, FAM vs POT Dream11 top picks and FAM vs POT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FAM vs POT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.