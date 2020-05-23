SSMG Vs GWN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Football League Live

Quick links:
Sangju Sangmu FC will host Gwangju in the Korean Football League on May 23, 2020. The match will be played at the Sangju Civic Stadium on Saturday with a kick-off time of 3:30 pm IST. Shakhtyor Soligorsk occupy the seventh spot on the league table while Gwangju are bottom of the league. Fans can play the SSMG vs GWN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SSMG vs GWN Dream11 prediction, SSMG vs GWN Dream11 top picks and SSMG vs GWN Dream11 team.
🇰🇷 @kleague 1 Preview: @SANGJUSANGMU 🆚 @GWANGJU_FC— K League United (@KLeagueUnited) May 21, 2020
🧐 Can Gwangju find both their first goals and points of 2020 this weekend? @HampshirePeter previews the match.#KLeague | #K리그 | #SANvGWAhttps://t.co/a09Y2N85Ml
Choi Cheol-Won, Hwang Byeong-Keun, Lee Chang-Keun, Bae Jae-Uh, Kang Sang-Uh, Kim Dae-Jung, Kim Seon-Uh, Ko Myeong-Seok, Kwon Kyung-Won, Lee Myeong-Jae, Lee Sang-Ki, Park Byeong-Hyeon, Park Se-Jin, Han Seok-Jong, Jeon Se-Jin, Kim Jin-Hyeok, Kim Min-Hyeok, Lee Chan-Dong, Lee Dong-Su, Mun Chang-Jin, Park Yong-Uh, Ryu Seung-Uh, Ahn Tae-Hyeon, Jin Seong-Uk, Kim Bo-Seob, Lee Keun-Ho, Mun Seon-Min, Oh Se-Hun, Song Seung-Min
Yeo Reum, Um Won-sang, Marco Ureña, Kim Tae-yoon, Lim Min-hyuk, Yoon Pyung-Guk, Lee Euddeum, Hyun-Seok Doo, Kim Jung-hwan, Jeong Jun-yeon, Willyan da Silva Barbosa, Kim Chang-soo, Hong Joon-ho, Yeo Bong-hu, Lee Jin-hyung, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Lee Han-do, Jo Ju-young, Park Sun-ju, Park Jung-soo, Hee-Hoon Han, Kim Hyo-gi, Choi Ho-joo, Lee Min-ki, Park Jun-Hui, Han Yong-su, Joon-Hyeok Choi, Ju-Gong Kim, Tae-Gon Kim, Hyeon-Wu Jeong, Felipe de Sousa Silva, Yool Heo, Hee-Gyun Lee, Jin-hyeon Kim, Do-Won Baek.
Date - Saturday, May 23, 2020
Kickoff time - 3:30 pm IST
Venue - Sangju Civic Stadium
Here are the SSMG vs GWN Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points.
Goalkeeper: H Byeong-Keun
Defenders: K Jin-Hyeok, K Kyung-Won, K Sang-Uh
Midfielders: Y Bang-Hun, R Yeo (VC), H Seok-Jong, D Hyeon-Seok
Forwards: M Seon-Min (C), M Urena, F Silva
Sangju Sangmu start as favourites against Gwangju in their Korean Football League clash.
