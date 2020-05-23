SSMG Vs GWN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Football League Live

Sangju Sangmu FC will host Gwangju in the Korean Football League on May 23, 2020. The match will be played at the Sangju Civic Stadium on Saturday with a kick-off time of 3:30 pm IST. Shakhtyor Soligorsk occupy the seventh spot on the league table while Gwangju are bottom of the league. Fans can play the SSMG vs GWN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SSMG vs GWN Dream11 prediction, SSMG vs GWN Dream11 top picks and SSMG vs GWN Dream11 team.

SSMG vs GWN Dream11 team and match preview

SSMG vs GWN Dream11 prediction

SSMG vs GWN Dream11 prediction - Sangju Sangmu squad

Choi Cheol-Won, Hwang Byeong-Keun, Lee Chang-Keun, Bae Jae-Uh, Kang Sang-Uh, Kim Dae-Jung, Kim Seon-Uh, Ko Myeong-Seok, Kwon Kyung-Won, Lee Myeong-Jae, Lee Sang-Ki, Park Byeong-Hyeon, Park Se-Jin, Han Seok-Jong, Jeon Se-Jin, Kim Jin-Hyeok, Kim Min-Hyeok, Lee Chan-Dong, Lee Dong-Su, Mun Chang-Jin, Park Yong-Uh, Ryu Seung-Uh, Ahn Tae-Hyeon, Jin Seong-Uk, Kim Bo-Seob, Lee Keun-Ho, Mun Seon-Min, Oh Se-Hun, Song Seung-Min

SSMG vs GWN Dream11 prediction - Gwangju squad

Yeo Reum, Um Won-sang, Marco Ureña, Kim Tae-yoon, Lim Min-hyuk, Yoon Pyung-Guk, Lee Euddeum, Hyun-Seok Doo, Kim Jung-hwan, Jeong Jun-yeon, Willyan da Silva Barbosa, Kim Chang-soo, Hong Joon-ho, Yeo Bong-hu, Lee Jin-hyung, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Lee Han-do, Jo Ju-young, Park Sun-ju, Park Jung-soo, Hee-Hoon Han, Kim Hyo-gi, Choi Ho-joo, Lee Min-ki, Park Jun-Hui, Han Yong-su, Joon-Hyeok Choi, Ju-Gong Kim, Tae-Gon Kim, Hyeon-Wu Jeong, Felipe de Sousa Silva, Yool Heo, Hee-Gyun Lee, Jin-hyeon Kim, Do-Won Baek.

SSMG vs GWN Dream11 prediction, match schedule

Date - Saturday, May 23, 2020

Kickoff time - 3:30 pm IST

Venue - Sangju Civic Stadium

SSMG vs GWN Dream11 team, SSMG vs GWN Dream11 top picks

Here are the SSMG vs GWN Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points.

Goalkeeper: H Byeong-Keun

Defenders: K Jin-Hyeok, K Kyung-Won, K Sang-Uh

Midfielders: Y Bang-Hun, R Yeo (VC), H Seok-Jong, D Hyeon-Seok

Forwards: M Seon-Min (C), M Urena, F Silva

SSMG vs GWN Dream11 prediction

Sangju Sangmu start as favourites against Gwangju in their Korean Football League clash.

Note: Please keep in mind that these SSMG vs GWN Dream11 top picks and SSMG vs GWN Dream11 team are made on the basis of our own analysis. The SSMG vs GWN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

