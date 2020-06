VIT Vs SCP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live

Vitoria Guimaraes will face Sporting CP in their next Portuguese Liga match this week. Sporting CP are currently fourth in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. Sporting CP have managed to win 13 out of the 24 games played in the season so far (Losses 8, Draws 3). As for Vitoria Guimaraes, they are on the seventh spot on the table. Vitoria Guimaraes have won a total of 10 games in the season so far with seven losses and seven draws to their name.

VIT vs SCP will commence on Friday, June 5 at 1:45 am IST. Fans can play the VIT vs SCP Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the VIT vs SCP Dream11 prediction, VIT vs SCP Dream11 top picks and VIT vs SCP Dream11 team.

VIT vs SCP Dream11 team

VIT vs SCP Dream11 top picks

Davidson (Captain) Bruno Duarte (Vice-captain) Marcus Edwards Luciano Vietto Marcos Acuña Luiz Phellype

Squads for the VIT vs SCP Dream11 team (Full squads)

VIT vs SCP Dream11 team: Vitoria Guimaraes

Douglas, Jhonatan, Aboubakar Ouattara, Miguel Silva, Tiago Martins, Pedrão, Frederico Venâncio, Valerii Bondarenko, Víctor García, Falaye Sacko, Florent Hanin, Easah Suliman, Lucas Soares, Mascarenhas, Romain Correia, Lucas Evangelista, João Teixeira, André, Diogo Rochinha, Ibrahim Blati Touré, Marcus Edwards, Mikel Agu, Alhassan Wakaso, Denis Poha, Joseph Amoah, Andre Almeida, Pepe, Davidson, Elias Abouchabaka, Ola John, Léo Bonatini, João Pedro, Jefferson Encada, Abdul-Aziz Yakubu, Nuno Filipe Ribeiro Teixeira, Bruno Duarte

VIT vs SCP Dream11 team: Sporting CP

Renan Ribeiro, Luís Maximiano, Tiago Ilori, Sebastián Coates, Eduardo Henrique, Luís Neto, Jérémy Mathieu, Nuno Mendes, Eduardo Quaresma, Rodrigo Fernandes, Rafael Camacho, Marcos Acuña, Stefan Ristovski, Rodrigo Battaglia, Francisco Geraldes, Valentin Rosier, Gonzalo Plata, Cristian Borja, Miguel Luís, Wendel, Yannick Bolasie, Mattheus, Idrissa Doumbia, Luciano Vietto, Jesé, Luiz Phellype, Pedro Mendes, Jovane Cabral, Andraz Sporar, Diogo Ribeiro

VIT vs SCP Dream11 team (Predicted XI)

VIT vs SCP Dream11 team: Vitoria Guimaraes

Douglas, Florent Hanin, Falaye Sacko, Pedrão, Lucas Evangelista, João Teixeira, Davidson, Marcus Edwards, Ola John, Léo Bonatini, Bruno Duarte

VIT vs SCP Dream11 team: Sporting CP

Luís Maximiano, Sebastián Coates, Eduardo Henrique, Jérémy Mathieu, Marcos Acuña, Wendel, Cristian Borja, Yannick Bolasie, Luciano Vietto, Luiz Phellype, Jesé

VIT vs SCP Dream11 prediction

Our VIT vs SCP Dream11 prediction is that Sporting CP will win this game.

Note: The VIT vs SCP Dream11 prediction, VIT vs SCP Dream11 top picks and VIT vs SCP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VIT vs SCP Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.