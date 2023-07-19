What Happened To Gabriel Jesus? Viral Training Picture Raises Concerns For Arsenal Forward

Arsenal kicked off their pre-season tour with a 1-1 draw against 2. Bundesliga side Numberg on Thursday, July 13. The Premier League side is now set to face MLS All-Stars on Wednesday night, before facing Manchester United and Barcelona in club-friendly matches. Heading into their clash against the MLS All-Star side, Arsenal fans are worried over an injury concern to the team’s top striker Gabriel Jesus.

Is Gabriel Jesus injured? Arsenal forward's viral training picture has fans worried

In a picture currently making rounds on social media, a player believed to be Gabriel Jesus can be seen perched on the ground, receiving treatment from the medical staff. Although it is not possible to deduce if the player is the Brazilian forward, the picture has certainly raised concerns about Jesus. Check out the viral picture.

(Arsenal's training session | Image: @DailyAFC/Twitter)

The 26-year-old Brazil international joined Arsenal in 2022 after ending his five-year spell at Manchester City. Representing City from 2017 to 2022, he made 236 matches for the team, registering 95 goals and making 46 assists. However, his maiden season at Arsenal was marred by injuries.

[Gabriel Jesus (left) during Premier League 2022-23 | Image: AP]

In the Premier League, Jesus made 26 appearances, netting 11 goals and assisting on seven occasions. He also made six Europa League and one EFL Cup appearance but failed to register any goals. His current stats for Arsenal stand at 11 goals and 8 assists in 33 games.

Arsenal's pre-season tour

Having said that, fans now hope Jesus hasn’t picked up any serious injury that could affect his upcoming season. Arsenal are currently in the US, elated to face the MLS All-Stars on July 18 at the Audi Field in Washington DC. The club will next travel to New York for their friendly against Premier League rivals Manchester United, before facing reigning La Liga champions Barcelona in Los Angeles. Mikel Arteta’s side will then face Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in the Emirates Cup, and will clash against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield final on August 6.