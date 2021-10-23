England Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Rematch Of 2016 Final

Quick links:
Image: AP
Andre Russell suffered a hamstring injury while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021. With the West Indies all-rounder not having featured in any of the warm-ups, Kieron Pollard provided an update on his fitness. Read the full story here.
Dwayne Bravo released a glimpse of his new song ahead of the T20 World Cup. The new song, 'World Champions,' features teammates Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Andre Fletcher, and Fabian Allen. Read the full story here.
West Indies won the 2016 T20 World Cup by defeating England in the final. While speaking of the success, Kieron Pollard explained why the team watched a repeat of the final and why it gave them 'goosebumps.' Read the full story here.
Jos Buttler (c), Evin Lewis (vc), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Obed McCoy, Chris Jordan, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Jonny Bairstow.
Fans wondering in India how to watch all ICC T20 World Cup games live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the broadcasting rights to telecast the marquee event in the country. As for the live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Fans can subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar by paying a fee of Rs. 499 per year to watch the matches.
England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Obed McCoy.
The next match of the T20 World Cup will feature a Group 1 Super 12 clash with England taking on the West Indies. The match will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from the Dubai International Stadium.