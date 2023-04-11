'6 Penalty Runs': Ben Stokes Speaks Out On Harshal Patel's Failed Run-out Attempt Vs LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants: Chennai Super Kings' superstar Ben Stokes took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and opened up on Harshal Patel’s failed runout attempt against Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker’s end. Harshal Patel became the talk of the town on Monday after being handed the responsibility to defend five runs in the last over of the high-octane Indian Premier League 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. The 32-year-old successfully brought RCB back into the game in the last over, dismissing two batsmen and taking RCB closer to a win.

However, the biggest highlight of the over was certainly the pacer’s failed attempt to run out LSG’s Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker's end. With one run need to win in a ball for LSG, Harshal displayed his game awareness and caught Bishnoi backing up too far out of the crease. However, he failed to dislodge the stumps after looking to do so in the middle of his run-up.

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes calls out for penalties on batsmen for gaining unfair advantage

While Lucknow ended up winning the RCB vs LSG match by one wicket, Stokes shed his thoughts on the matter and called for penalties on batsmen who back up too far even before the ball is bowled. Stokes replied to a previous tweet by popular cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle, who expressed his support for running out batsmen at the non-striker’s end.

“Bishnoi was leaving his crease early. Any silly people out there still saying you shouldn't run the non-striker out,” questioned Harsha Bhogle. Meanwhile, replying to the tweet, Ben Stokes said, “Thought’s Harsha? Umpires discretion.. 6 penalty runs if obviously trying to gain unfair advantage by leaving crease early? Would stop batters doing it without all the controversy”.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle was quick to notice Stokes' reply and tweeted, "Happy to get your perspective, Ben. I am doing a game in Chennai if you have a few minutes. And hope you are fit and playing again soon."

IPL 2023: Why was Harshal Patel denied the runout during RCB vs LSG?

Although Harshal shattered the bails in his second attempt, RCB was denied the wicket because the MCC rules state that a batsman can be run out if the bowler dislodged the bails from outside the crease. Earlier in the game, RCB scored 212/2 in the first innings, courtesy of notable contributions by Virat Kohli (61 off 44), Faf du Plessis (79 off 46), and Glenn Maxwell (59 off 29). Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis (65 off 30), Nicholas Pooran (62 off 19), and Ayush Badoni (30 off 24) were the star performers for LSG.