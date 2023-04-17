Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 24 of IPL 2023 on Monday. The match is scheduled to take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni is apparently struggling with a knee injury and might emulate Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma's method during the clash against RCB.

On Sunday, Rohit Sharma played as an impact player for Mumbai Indians while Suryakumar Yadav took his place as a stand-in skipper. Dhoni might do the same during CSK's match against RCB on Monday. If the injury gets worse, Dhoni might list himself as an impact player and may only come to bat for the side. If that happens, Chennai Super Kings will have to look for a player who could replace Dhoni as captain while Devon Conway may keep the wickets.

IPL 2023: Will MS Dhonil play against RCB?

It will be interesting to see if Dhoni emulates Rohit Sharma's method in today's clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, it is highly unlikely that Dhoni will distance himself from the captaincy especially when CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has already said that Dhoni will continue playing despite the knee injury. CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming is also confident that Dhoni will manage his injury and will be ready for the task in the next match.

"He (Dhoni) is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, hindering him somewhat. His fitness has been professional. He comes in months before the tournament starts. He does some nets in Ranchi, but his main pre-season is a month before he comes to Chennai. He works his way back into match form, and you can still see he is playing pretty well. So we always have confidence about how he manages himself. He always keeps himself up to speed," Fleming said.

RCB vs CSK: Predicted Playing XIs

RCB's Predicted bat-first XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell/David Willey, Mohammed Siraj

RCB's Predicted bowl-first XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell/David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

CSK's Predicted bat-first XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana/Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande

CSK's Predicted bowl-first XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana/Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

Image: BCCI

