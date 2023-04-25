IPL 2023: Massive setback for Lucknow Super Giants as star player to miss majority of the season

Midway into the IPL 2023 season, KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants have suffered a huge setback. The team has so far fared well in the tournament and are currently in the third position on the points table. However, their title hopes could take a toll as their leading wicket-taker is set to head home and would miss the remainder of the season.

Mark Wood has been a prolific wicket-taker for Gujarat Titans this season. Though the pacer has only played 4 matches for LSG but was able to collect 11 scalps. He led the purple cap race in the initial days but after missing out the last two matches due to an illness, others overtook him in the race.

Mark Wood heads back to England

As per the latest development, Wood will not be able to present his contendership for the Purple cap again this season as he is heading back to England. The reason for his departure, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo, is that he wants to be present for his wife Sarah. The couple is expecting their second child. Wood will leave for England in the coming weeks and it seems unlikely that he will come back in the ongoing season.

Lucknow Super Giants' season so far

With Wood exiting from Indian Premier League, LSG might look for a replacement in their squad. The Lucknow franchise will next play Punjab Kings on April 28. While the team is among the toppers on the table, but so far the campaign has been mixed. The team has won 4 and lost 3 and has struggled for consistency. In the last match, Lucknow made a hash of their chase and could not get home from the position where less than a run a ball was required. Moreover, captain KL Rahul has also seen relentless criticism for the way he has approached each game. Kevin Pietersen, who watched KL Rahul's innings from the commentary box even went on to say that "Watching KL Rahul bat is the most boring thing I have ever been through,"

Thus, with all things happening with the team, what do you think will be the trajectory of LSG this season? Will the team make it to the playoffs? or will it falter?