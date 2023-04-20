Yuzvendra Chahal, the spinner for Rajasthan Royals, is on the brink of becoming the most successful bowler in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with just seven more wickets required to surpass the legendary Dwayne Bravo. The former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder has 183 wickets in 131 matches to his name. Chahal, on the other hand, has claimed 177 wickets in 137 games.

Yuzvendra Chahal played for Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2014 to 2021 before joining Rajasthan Royals. However, he was released by RCB ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions, and the franchise did not bid for him as they decided to go with Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga as his replacement. Hasaranga has performed well for RCB over the past two years but Chahal was on a different level altogether in terms of restricting the opposition in the middle overs and taking wickets in crucial moments.

One of the greatest gifts in the history of the IPL is Chahal to the Rajasthan Royals

Former English cricketer and commentator, Kevin Pietersen, praised Chahal, saying that the Haryana bowler is one of the greatest gifts to Rajasthan Royals in IPL history. Pietersen expressed disbelief as to why RCB had let go of Chahal. Pietersen further said that Chahal was RCB's most valuable asset with the ball, adding that he always kept the side in the game.

“One of the greatest gifts in the history of the IPL is Chahal to the Rajasthan Royals. Absolutely no idea how Bangalore let him go. Always took the wickets, he was the bloke who kept them in the game. Unbelievable that this bloke is now wearing pink. With the ball he was the most valuable asset for RCB,” Pietersen said while commentating during RR vs LSG game.

Chahal in IPL

As far as Chahal's performance in the ongoing tournament is concerned, he has played six matches for Rajasthan Royals and has picked up 11 wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal is currently ranked number two on the list of highest wicket-takers, right below Lucknow Super Giants' Mark Wood. Chahal won the Purple Cap in IPL 2022 edition as well. He picked up 27 wickets in 17 matches at an economy of 7.75 and strike rate of 15.11.

