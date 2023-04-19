With Arjun Tendulkar making an emphatic debut in arguably the biggest T20 league in the world, Sachin Tendulkar is seemingly proud of the way his son is playing for MI. Ian Bishop, who is working as a broadcaster in IPL 2023, has revealed that Sachin had "tears in his eyes" as he witnessed Arjun making a stride to deliver the ball. Arjun Tendulkar picked up his maiden scalp on Tuesday in the match against SRH.

On Tuesday, MI secured a 14-run victory over SRH, the win had many influencers and one of them was Arjun Tendulkar. Tendulkar bowled the final over of the match and did the job for the captain by conceding as few as 5 runs. In the process, he even pushed his name into the list of wicket-takers in the history of IPL. Surprisingly, the category does not have Sachin Tendulkar's name. However, the senior Tendulkar was apparently the happiest man when his son made the run on the field.

Ian Bishop opens up on Sachin Tendulkar's reaction to Arjun's IPL debut

After the match, Ian Bishop disclosed that Sachin evidently could not stop the emotions get to him. He also divulged how Sachin was quick to point out the irony about his first over and Arjun's first over. Here's what Bishop stated.

“The floor manager had a word with Sachin, I won’t call out his name, the floor manager, he mentioned that he loved the fact that Arjun is now playing in the IPL. Sachin had tears in his eyes. And he said, you know when I bowled the first time in the IPL, my first over went for five. Arjun’s first over went for five as well. So Sachin had that in his mind all the way through,” Bishop said on-air.

Ever since he made his debut, Arjun Tendulkar has become a top mention in the cricket fraternity. In both the matches he has played, Tendulkar has been named in the playing XI. Having gotten the first over against KKR and the last against SRH, the 23-year-old has made the cricket world witness his bowling competence, but as he has showcased in the domestic circuit that he carries the batting mettle as well, thus it would be intriguing to see the junior Tendulkar coming on the crease with batting pads on.