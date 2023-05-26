IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: List of performers, Date, Time, how to watch star-studded event

The closing ceremony of the Indian Premier League 2023 is set to take place just before the grand finale at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The highly anticipated match will mark the end of the IPL cricket season on May 28. The organizers of the event are preparing to captivate the audience with a stunning light and sound show before performances from various renowned artists.

Having emerged victorious in Qualifier 1 against the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already secured their spot in the IPL 2023 Final. This achievement marks CSK's 10th appearance in the final out of 14 seasons, led by the legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The other finalist will be determined on Friday, May 26, through the Qualifier 2 match between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians.

Also Read: WATCH: Havoc Breaks Out At Narendra Modi Stadium To Book IPL 2023 Finals Tickets

IPL 2023 closing ceremony: List of performers

King Divine Jonita Gandhi Nucleya

While King and Nucleya will open the show on Sunday, Divine and Jonita Gandhi are slated to perform during the mid-innings break. There are several reports that Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman will also grace the occasion.

Ahmedabad 🏟️ - You are in for a treat! 🙌



Brace yourselves for an iconic evening as King & @NUCLEYA have some power-packed performances in store for you 🎶🌠



How excited are you to witness the two in action 🎤🔥#TATAIPL | #Final pic.twitter.com/58eBwZAFWh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023

𝗔 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿-𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴! ⭐️



The #TATAIPL closing ceremony at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium 🏟️ has memorable performances written all over it 💥



Prepare to be 𝘼𝙈𝘼𝙕𝙀𝘿 and get ready to be mesmerised by the tunes of @VivianDivine & @jonitamusic 🎶🎶… pic.twitter.com/npVQRd6OX2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023

Also Read | MI Vs GT: Here's How Mumbai Indians Have Fared Over The Years In IPL Qualifier 2

When will the IPL 2023 closing ceremony take place?

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 28, Sunday. The performances are slated to begin at 6:00 PM IST followed by the match at 7:30 PM.

How to watch the IPL 2023 closing ceremony?

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will be broadcast live on multiple channels of Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the event will be available on JioCinema.

Image: BCCI