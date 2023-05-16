Orange Cap And Purple Cap In IPL 2023: A Tough Fight At The Top For The Coveted Prize

Gujarat Titans picked up their ninth victory in Indian Premier League 2023, courtesy of a 34-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 62. With just 12 matches remaining in the league stage, GT continue to reign supreme at the top of the points table with 18 points, three more than second-placed Chennai Super Kings. At the same time, GT’s lead pacer Mohammed Shami took a giant stride in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings.

With figures of 4/21 in his quota of four overs, Mohammed Shami climbed to the top of the highest wicket-takers list in IPL 2023 so far. The 32-year-old now sits at the top of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings with 23 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 7.54. Interestingly, Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan also has 23 wickets to his credit in 13 games but has an economy rate of 8.02.

Updated Purple Cap standings after Mohammed Shami's four-wicket haul

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal sits third in the Purple Cap list with 21 wickets, followed by Piyush Chawla at fourth with 19 wickets. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande and Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakaravarthy also grabbed 19 wickets each. On the other hand, Shubman Gill climbed to second in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap leaderboard with his sensational century against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

Updated Orange Cap standings after Shubman Gill's century

The 23-year-old scored 101 runs in 58 balls during his stay at the crease and looked determined to take GT across the 200-run mark. However, a flurry of wickets after GT crossed 140 runs, reduced the total to 188/9 for the defending champions. While it looked like SRH stole the momentum by restricting the Hardik Pandya-led side below 190 runs, things turned out to be different in the second innings.

Sunrisers lost their first wicket in the first over itself and kept losing wickets, getting reduced to 59/7 in 9 overs. It was Heinrich Klaasen who hit 64 off 44 and looked to play the only fighting knock from the SRH lineup. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also hit 27 off 26, alongside Mayank Markande, who scored an unbeaten 18 off 9 balls.