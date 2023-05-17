IPL 2023: With GT Qualified, Here's Playoff Scenario For MI, PBKS, LSG, RR, CSK, KKR & RCB

The IPL 2023 is progressing through its last phase and the defending champions Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs of the 16th edition of the tournament. With only seven matches now left in the group stages and seven teams including Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings are still in contention to qualify for the playoffs of the cash-rich league. A brief look at how these seven teams have their chances to qualify for the playoffs stage of the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants

The Lucknow Super Giants have boosted their chances to finish in the top four of the IPL 2023 by defeating the Mumbai Indians in their last match and they also have the chance to finish in the top two teams. The team is currently in the third spot and has a net run rate of 0.304. If the team wins the last match vs KKR and also CSK is able to win its match vs DC then it will be up on net run rate that will decide which team will finish in the top two. If the team loses the match, things can get difficult for them as they will only remain on 15 points and there will be five other teams including, Chennai, PBKS, MI, RCB, and GT who can finish at 16 points or more. The team would want to finish at 16 points to ensure their qualifications for the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma didn't have a good start to their IPL 2023 campaign but have come back strong and are currently placed on the fourth spot with 14 points. The team needs to win its match vs SRH to get up to 16 points. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore will also have the chance to finish up on 16 points and if both the teams end the group stage with the same numbers then it will be the net run rate that will decide the top four place. If Mumbai Indians loses the match vs SRH then things can get difficult for them as there will be five others who can potentially finish with 14 points and will fight for one spot.

Punjab Kings

The Punjab Kings are in seventh place on the points table and have two matches left against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. The team has a very poor net run rate and even if they finish with 16 points at last, RCB has a better chance to qualify if they also finish with 16 points with a slightly better run rate.

Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of MS Dhoni have displayed brilliant cricket so far in IPL 2023 and rank second on the points table. The team has a match left against Delhi Capitals and the team just needs to win it by a margin of over ten runs and hence they will finish in the top two position with 17 points. LSG who can also finish with 17 points will have to win their last match by over 29 runs if they want to surpass CSK and finish in the top two spots. However, if they lose to DC they might get knocked out but if the other results go their way they can still finish second without adding to their tally.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore has a pretty good advantage of having a good net run rate as for the teams looking to finish in the top four with 16 points. If the side is able to win its next two matches then they have a pretty good chance of qualifying with a superior net run rate. RCB have got matches coming up against SRH and GT in Hyderabad and Bangalore. They also have the advantage of playing the last match of the tournament as they will know how much margin they will have to win vs Titans. However, if the team loses to Sunrisers Hyderabad their chances to qualify for the playoffs can go in vain.

Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals now can finish best with 14 points and from here to qualify they will want the other results to fall their own way. If the team is able to win its last match against Punjab Kings and the results also end up being on their side, it will all be on the net run rate which will decide their spot in the top four teams.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Seventh-ranked Kolkata Knight Riders have a match against Lucknow Super Giants and the team can only get up to 14 points. They need to win their last match vs LSG with a huge margin and would want RCB, Royals, and Mumbai Indians to lose their remaining matches if this happens as well, then there will be a three-way tie between MI, Punjab Kings, and Knight Riders. With all three teams' net run rate in the negatives, KKR has a chance to finish on top and qualify for the last four.