IPL: Uthappa Recalls 41-year-old Dhoni Smashing ''fastest Bowler In The World' For Sixes

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Walking into the crease at no. 8 for Chennai Super Kings in the final over of the first innings against Lucknow Super Giants, MS Dhoni had only five balls to do something special for the Chepauk crowd during CSK’s homecoming. However, the legendary Indian captain needed no time to get into business as he got off the mark with a superb six over the wide deep third man in the very first ball he faced. He then smashed another maximum in the very next ball with a pull shot over the leg-side boundary rope and turned back the clock for the millions of cricketing fans in India.

While MS Dhoni became one of the biggest talking points for the cricketing world, former CSK batsman Robin Uthappa made a notable mention of the 41-year-old. Speaking on the live coverage of the match by Jio Cinema, Uthappa hailed Dhoni for hitting star LSG pacer Mark Wood for the twin sixes and said, “The fastest bowler in the world is bowling to him from the front and at the age of 41, don’t forget, at that age on the second delivery at a pace of 145-147 (kmh), hitting a six down square leg isn’t easy, especially on one leg.”

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni makes CSK's homecoming special

Wood delivered the second ball of his over at a staggering 148 kmph outside Dhoni’s arc, but the latter’s incredible bat swing made sure the ball gets enough momentum to fly over ropes. As Wood looked to shorten the length in the next ball, Dhoni quickly swiveled and fetched it outside the off stump with a pull shot. The second six hit by Dhoni traveled 89 metres into the stand, leaving the Chennai crowd in awe of his brilliance.

Although Dhoni was out in the third ball he faced, he made sure the CSK fans enjoyed his short stay in the middle. The fact that it was CSK’s first home game at Chepauk in nearly four years also made the knock special. CSK went on to amass 217/7 in the first innings and won the match by 12 runs after restricting LSG to 205/7. In the meantime, Dhoni also went on to become the seventh batsman ever to surpass 5000 runs in the IPL history.