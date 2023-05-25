LSG Mutes 'Mango', 'Sweet' & 'Mangoes' Words From Twitter As Netizens Troll Naveen-ul-Haq

Naveen-ul-Haq became one of the biggest talking points for the Indian Premier League fans in the aftermath of Lucknow Super Giants’ loss to Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Eliminator. As LSG ended their campaign this season with a loss, the Afghanistan cricketer became the subject of trolls on social media. In an attempt to tackle the trolls, the franchise was forced to ban a few words from their Twitter handle.

“Issued in our interest,” LSG wrote while sharing a screenshot of the muted words. “Mango, Mangoes, Sweet, Aam,” the list read. Reacting to the tweet, netizens pointed out how Royal Challengers Bangalore fans celebrated Mumbai Indians’ win with such enthusiasm. It is worth noting that the 23-year-old Afghan pacer earlier used the reference of sweet mangoes while aiming a dig at Virat Kohli after RCB’s exit from IPL 2023.

Issued in our interest 😅🤝 pic.twitter.com/e1Jn9gWATn — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 24, 2023

Netizens troll Naveen-ul-Haq and Lucknow Super Giants

Virat Kohli and Naveen-Ul-Haq's tense conversation

Earlier in the season, Virat and Naveen made headlines for their intense faceoff during the LSG vs RCB, Match 43 of IPL 2023. During the 17th over of Lucknow Super Giants' pursuit of 127 runs in the IPL 2023 match, a tense confrontation occurred between two players at the center of the pitch. The former RCB captain and Naveen engaged in a fierce staredown, accompanied by a heated exchange of words. Despite the intense scene, RCB managed to dismiss LSG for 108 runs, securing victory.

After the match, as the players exchanged handshakes the young Afghan player shrugged off Kohli's handshake. Kohli, not one to hold back his emotions, responded aggresivelt, leading to a separation of the two players by their teammates.

Subsequently, Kyle Mayers stepped into the situation and directed some comments towards the former Indian captain. Gautam Gambhir swiftly intervened, pulling Mayers away, but not before retaliating with a few words of his own towards Kohli. It is worth noting that throughout the match, Kohli was frequently seen displaying animated celebrations.

As Gambhir moved away with Mayers, he turned back and hurled something at Kohli. At this point, Kohli was accompanied by KL Rahul and approached the mentor of LSG, attempting to clarify the situation. However, Gambhir, visibly agitated, continued to display aggression, maintaining the heated atmosphere of the exchange.