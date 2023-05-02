Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq turned up the ante with an intense staredown during match number 44 of the Indian Premier League 2023. Both players were first involved in a mid-pitch staredown in the 17th over of Lucknow Super Giants' chase of 127 runs. As the heated scene unfolded, the former RCB captain and the LSG pacer were also seen exchanging a few heated words.

While Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled out LSG for 108 runs, to win the IPL 2023 match, Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq were yet again seen saying something to each other before Amit Mishra intervened. While the players shook hands, the Afghan youngster was seen shrugging off the iconic cricketer's hand. This followed a fitting response from Kohli, who didn't hold back his feelings, as both players were then separated by their teammates.

It was Kyle Mayers next in line, who had something to say to the former Indian captain. Gautam Gambhir soon stormed into the action and pulled Mayers away, before turning back and hurling a few words at Kohli. It is worth noting that the entire match consisted of multiple moments when Kohli seemingly took shots at his former Indian teammate.

IPL: Virat Kohli - Gautam Gambhir rivalry reaches boiling point

While Gambhir was seen asking the M. Chinnaswamy crowd to shut up after Lucknow Super Giants' win over RCB in their previous clash, it was Kohli who continuously interacted with the Ekana crowd during Monday's game. However, the 34-year-old won the hearts of the spectators by asking and insisting they continue cheering for the team.

Coming back to the scuffle, as Gambhir walked away with Mayers, he soon turned back and was seen hurling something at Kohli in an animated fashion. The former RCB captain was with KL Rahul by this time and was seen going near the LSG mentor in an attempt to explain the happenings. However, the former Indian cricketer was seen losing his temper and continuing the aggression.

Both individuals were then separated by their teammates as IPL fans found a new reason to fall in love with the tournament. Meanwhile, Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees by IPL. Afghan national Naveen-ul-Haq was also fined 50% of his match fees for breaching IPL Code of Conduct.