LSG Qualification Scenario: How Can Lucknow Super Giants Qualify For The IPL Playoffs?

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
The Lucknow Super Giants will be taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 58 of the Indian Premier League 2023, the Super Giants are currently sitting in the fifth position in the points table with 11 points and will be looking to win the LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 match and get back to the top four in the top four of the standings.
The Lucknow Super Giants now had a good start to their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign but the team has looked off-colour in the last few matches and also lost their captain KL Rahul due to injury. The team will now be playing under the leadership of Krunal Pandya and also will look forward to winning their next few matches and also qualify for the playoffs stage of the tournament.
READ: SRH vs LSG IPL Live Score, today match latest updates
READ: DC vs PBKS Today IPL Match Live Score
IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table, and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.