LSG Qualification Scenario: How Can Lucknow Super Giants Qualify For The IPL Playoffs?

The Lucknow Super Giants will be taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 58 of the Indian Premier League 2023, the Super Giants are currently sitting in the fifth position in the points table with 11 points and will be looking to win the LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 match and get back to the top four in the top four of the standings.

The Lucknow Super Giants now had a good start to their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign but the team has looked off-colour in the last few matches and also lost their captain KL Rahul due to injury. The team will now be playing under the leadership of Krunal Pandya and also will look forward to winning their next few matches and also qualify for the playoffs stage of the tournament.

LSG Qualification Scenario: IPL 2023 Playoffs

The Lucknow Super Giants are currently placed in the fifth position in the points table and have eleven points from the 11 matches they have played so far in the tournament. The team can at least go up to 17 points in the tournament if they win their left three matches and will be in a good position to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. If the team is able to win two matches out of the three games and loses one, then they will finish at 15 under which it can get a bit difficult for them to qualify for the knockout round. If LSG is able to win just one out of the last three matches then their journey might end in the tournament and at last, they might not be able to qualify for the knockout stage.

Lucknow Super Giants challenges ahead of the LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 match