Former England cricket team captain Michael Vaughan took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday and made an interesting prediction. Mesmerized by a particular youngster’s performance in the IPL 2023, Vaughan named him the replacement for KL Rahul in the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. The player was none-other-than Yashasvi Jaiswal, who became the talk of the town with his 98-run unbeaten knock in just 47 balls during RR vs KKR, IPL 2023 Match 56.

En route to his match-winning innings, Jaiswal also scripted history to smash the fastest-ever half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League. The Rajasthan Royals opener took just 13 balls to complete his fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 on May 11. He surpassed the likes of Pat Cummins and KL Rahul’s records of scoring fifties in 14 balls to achieve the record.

ALSO READ | 'BCCI Selectors How Can You Ignore': Sanju Samson Hailed For 'selfless' Act For Jaiswal

Meanwhile, Vaughan claimed he would have selected the 21-year-old RR batsman to replace KL Rahul in the Indian squad for the ICC World Test Championship final, which begins on June 7 at the Oval in London. “I would have selected @ybj_19 as KL Rahuls replacement for the World Test championship final … He is that good .. he is going to be a superstar,” tweeted Vaughan.

I would have selected @ybj_19 as KL Rahuls replacement for the World Test championship final … He is that good .. he is going to be a superstar .. #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 11, 2023

IPL: What else happened during KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 56?

At the end of the match, Jaiswal stood second in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap leaderboard with a total tally of 575 runs in 12 games. It is worth noting that he is just one run away from matching the tally of table topper Faf du Plessis. Alongside Jaiswal, RR skipper Sanju Samson also made headlines for his unbeaten 48* off 29 balls.

ALSO READ | MI Vs GT IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Will Arjun Tendulkar Play Today?

In the first innings of the match, KKR managed to score only 149/8, courtesy of Yuzvendra Chahal’s 4/25. Trent Boult contributed with two key wickets early into the game. RR went on to claim victory in IPL 2023 Match 56 with 41 balls remaining in the game.