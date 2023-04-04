RCB Vs KKR: Another Huge Blow For RCB In IPL 2023, 4th First-team Player Out Injured

RCB VS KKR: Royal Challengers Bangalore under Faf Du Plessis began their IPL campaign with an impressive 8-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians. However, their joy was short-lived as they suffered another injury blow. Reece Topley, the English fast bowler, hurt his shoulder while attempting to save a boundary during the match and had to leave the field.

Later, RCB confirmed that Topley had dislocated his shoulder and would miss the next game against KKR. This adds to their already lengthy injury list, which includes Will Jacks, ruled out for the season, Josh Hazlewood, unavailable for the first half of the season, and Rajat Patidar, who has been ruled out due to a heel injury.

Topley's injury occurred in the 8th over when he dived to save a ball from Tilak Varma. Slow-motion replays showed that Topley landed awkwardly on his shoulder and was in visible pain. He was taken for scans, but the injury is not as severe as initially feared. The RCB team awaits further assessment of his injury.

The absence of Topley and Hazlewood is a significant setback for RCB. Hazlewood is expected to join the team later in the season, while Wanindu Hasaranga is unavailable due to international commitments. Will Jacks has been ruled out for the entire season, and Michael Bracewell replaced him in the opening match. Overall, RCB has a challenging road ahead in this ongoing IPL with a depleted squad, and they will have to dig deep to maintain their winning momentum. RCB has already confirmed that Patidar will not be taking part in the ongoing season.

"Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet," RCB wrote on Twitter.

RCB Team 2023: Full squad

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

