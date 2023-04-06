SRH vs LSG: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 10 of Indian Premier League 2023 at the Ekana Sports City on Friday, April 7, 2023. KL Rahul’s men head into their home game after suffering their first loss of the IPL 2023 by 12 runs against Chennai Super Kings on April 3. LSG fell 12 runs short during their run chase of 218 runs after opening their campaign with a thumping 50-run win over Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, SRH will face Lucknow Super Giants after losing to Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs in their opening clash. However, SRH will be hopeful to earn their first win of the season as they are expected to have the services of their skipper Aiden Markram. The Proteas cricketer missed the campaign opener for his team as he was representing South Africa in the ODI series against Netherlands.

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Romario Shepherd, Y Thakur, A Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, A Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Adil Rashid, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023 match: Toss update

SRH won the toss and elected to bat first.

LSG vs SRH, IPL match today: Impact Players

Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni, D Sams, Prerak Mankad, S Singh, A Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: H Klaasen, M Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mayank Markande, M Dagar

IPL 2023 Match No. 10: SRH vs LSG Head-to-head record

LSG and SRH have previously clashed only once in the history of the marquee T20 league. LSG beat SRH by 12 runs in their debut season last year. KL Rahul was the top scorer for his team with 68 off 50, while Rahul Tripathi hit 44 off 30 for SRH. On the bowling front, Avesh Khan took 4/24 for LSG, while T Natarajan returned with 2/26 for the 2016 IPL champions.

