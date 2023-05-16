'The World Will Be At Your Feet': Sunil Gavaskar Highly Impressed With Indian Player

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar heaped praises on an Indian youngster who mesmerized cricket fans with his show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gavaskar lauded none other than Shubman Gill, who registered his maiden IPL century on Monday, as Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad. The latest milestone by the 23-year-old comes in the midst of a great 2023, which saw him score international centuries in all three formats.

Meanwhile, speaking on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar pointed out how Gill seems to have time to execute his shots. “Gill has a lot of time to play shots. The reason for this is that he reads the ball well and then decides on his shot. Gill is in the right balance and his head position is good while playing any shot, and he also executes it well,” said the former Indian captain.

He went on to say that the sky is the limit if Gill continues batting like this then sky is the limit for him. Gill scored 101 runs off 56 balls, hitting 13 boundaries and a solitary six against SRH.

“Just helping it along, using the extra pace of the bowler at time, making the pace himself. He did everything. I have to say if you bat like that, the sky is the limit, the world will be at your feet,” Gavaskar added.

GT vs SRH: Shubman Gill scored 101 off 58 balls, as GT get restricted to 188/9

Shubman Gill scored 101 runs in 58 balls and took Gujarat Titans' total to 188/9 in the first innings. Although his knock saw him scoring at a strike rate of 174.14, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for Gill. Hardik Pandya-led GT were off to a shaky start as Wriddhiman Saha perished without scoring in the first over itself.

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill & Sai Sudarshan's 147-run stand makes winning difference

While Sai Sudharsan partnered Gill to stitch a 147-run stand for the second wicket, the former’s wicket on 47 off 36 opened a flurry of wickets. From being 147/2 in 14.1 overs, GT were reduced to 175/5 in 17.3 overs. The final over of the innings, bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar saw a total of four wickets falling which included three by the veteran Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer.

However, the GT bowling lineup pulled off a sensational show, reducing SRH to 59/7 in nine overs. The visiting side was ultimately restricted to 154/9 courtesy of Mohammed Shami’s 4/21, as GT won the match and became the first team to enter the IPL 2023 Playoffs. They now have 18 points to their credit after playing 13 games and are separated from second-placed Chennai Super Kings by three points.