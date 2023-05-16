Shubman Gill registered his maiden Indian Premier League century during the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2023. The youngster fought almost a lone battle and took GT’s total to 188/9 in the first innings. From being 147/1 at the beginning of the 14th over, GT were reduced to 188/9 in 20 overs due to a sensational bowling show by the SRH pacers.

While Shubman Gill's century received much-deserved applause from his teammates, Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra was seen sitting in the dugout with an expressionless face.

Shubhman Gill hits his maiden IPL hundred❤️ 🙌🏾💪🏾 The future of Indian Cricket🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NVVFj3Kl1X — Tim David Stan 💀 (@Aatmanirbharboi) May 15, 2023

In another video clipping from the match going viral on social media, an animated Nehra can be seen saying something to skipper Hardik Pandya. Reacting to the video, fans pointed out that Nehra clearly looked frustrated during his exchange with Pandya.

ALSO READ | MI Vs LSG Today IPL Match Live Score: Who Wins The Battle Of Lucknow?

Gujarat Titans reduced from 147/1 to 188/9 in six overs

The Match 62 of IPL 2023 started with Wriddhiman Saha losing his wicket on a duck in the first over. Shubman then teamed up with Sai Sudharshan to stitch a 147-run stand for the second wicket. Sudharshan’s dismissal on 47 off 36 was followed by Pandya’s wicket in the 16th over, which reduced GT to 156/3. David Miller was then out for seven off five balls before Rahul Tewatia perished for three off three.

IPL 2023, GT vs SRH: Shubman Gill completes maiden IPL century in 56 balls

In the meantime, Shubman completed his maiden IPL century off 56 balls, but got out in the first ball of the final over. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered his second wicket of the night with Gill’s wicket, which followed the dismissal of Rashid Khan on a duck. Noor Ahmad perished due to a runout in the next delivery, as the veteran pacer completed his five-wicket haul with the wicket of Mohammed Shami in the penultimate ball.

ALSO READ | 'Go On And Lead The Next Generation': Virat Kohli Names Cricket's Next Superstar

Gujarat Titans make it to IPL 2023 Playoffs, Shubman Gill rises in scoring charts

With the victory, defending champions GT officially qualified for the IPL 2023 Playoffs. Meanwhile, Shubman climbed to second in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap leaderboard, taking his tally to 576 runs. This is the first time in the history of IPL that Shubman breached the 500-run mark in a single IPL season. Shubman also became the first player to score a century for GT in the IPL.