Ex-racer Turned Adult Film Star Renee Gracie Fumes Over IG Ban, Highlights Monetary Impact

Ex-racer turned adult film star Renee Gracie is fuming at Instagram after the social media giants shut down her official page which had over 700,000 followers. The Australian model has claimed that she felt like former American President Donald Trump, who had his Twitter account deleted following the riots in the US Capitol. Gracie also revealed that her IG ban is likely to set her back by around $15,000 per month.

ALSO READ: Renee Gracie Went From $0 To $90k In A Month After Joining Adult Film Industry From Racing

Renee Gracie Instagram ban: Former Supercars racer has IG account shut down

While speaking to the Daily Telegraph last week, Renee Gracie explained how she failed to log into her Instagram account and that the social media giants didn't give her any reason for the ban. "I just woke up to see what was going on in Instagram but I can't log in. They haven’t given me any reason to ban which I think is the hardest thing for me to understand. I was cautious with the things I was saying in my comments. The photos I was uploading. All that sort of stuff.", she said.

Soooo my insta got deleted. What now 😂 — Renee (@renee_gracie05) January 11, 2021

ALSO READ: Renee Gracie Storms The Internet By Sporting Tiger King Styled Nightwear In Latest Post

Gracie had over 700,000 followers on her IG page which got deleted and when she informed her father about it he likened the situation to Donald Trump's Twitter ban. She added, "My dad told me 'this seems a bit like the Donald Trump situation' to which I told him, 'But I'm spreading love not hate.' I'm not even doing anything illegal." Trump continues to be banned from social media sites YouTube, Facebook and Twitter following the violence that took place in the US Capitol.

ALSO READ: Renee Gracie Hits Out At Indians; Racer-turned-adult Film Star Stirs Copyright Controversy

However, Gracie pointed out that she is likely to lose up to $15,000 per month due to her Instagram ban. "It will have a financial impact on me. I think I will lose between $10K - 15K per month." Gracie has since made a backup IG account and already gained over 5,000 followers.

ALSO READ: Renee Gracie's Instagram Account Banned, Compares Her Situation To Donald Trump

Gracie was the first full-time female racer in Australia’s V8 Supercars Super2 category in more than than 14 years when she made her debut in 2015. However, she failed to earn an income that could make ends meet during her seven-year career as a racer. She then switched to the adult film industry in 2020 and received a substantial raise in pay. By her own admission, she made over $90,650 per month last year.

Image Credits - Renee Gracie Twitter